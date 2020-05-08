Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault, has retained a high-profile attorney whose law firm focuses on cases of sexual misconduct.

The Washington Examiner reported on Thursday that Reade has hired the law firm Wigdor LLP, whose founding attorney, Douglas Wigdor, represented numerous women who made accusations of sexual misconduct against now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Wigdor joined MSNBC numerous times in 2018 during the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and made statements in support of Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

“There are a lot of reasons why I, as a sexual assault victims lawyer, really believe what has come out” – Douglas Wigdor on Kavanaugh allegation pic.twitter.com/puHiQ6i8Of — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC (@TheBeatWithAri) September 19, 2018

Wigdor signaled he believed Blasey Ford’s account that Kavanaugh had groped her while the two were in high school.

But unlike many who supported Blasey Ford, and have now apparently abandoned the #MeToo movement now that a high-profile Democrat running for president is facing a credible sexual misconduct allegation, Wigdor LLP is eager to represent Reade.

“BREAKING: Wigdor LLP has the privilege of representing former Joe Biden staffer #TaraReade, who publicly accused the former VP of sexually assaulting her in 1993 while she was a staff assistant to the U.S. Senator,” the firm wrote on Twitter.

BREAKING: Wigdor LLP has the privilege of representing former Joe Biden staffer #TaraReade, who publicly accused the former VP of sexually assaulting her in 1993 while she was a staff assistant to the U.S. Senator. — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) May 7, 2020

Do you think Reade's allegation will doom Biden's campaign?

The firm went on to explain that Wigdor, who is a Republican who supported President Donald Trump in 2016, is not representing Reade, a Democrat, because of any political motivation.

“Our representation of #TaraReade has nothing to do with politics. We at Wigdor LLP firmly believe that every survivor of sexual assault has the right to competent legal counsel, and we will represent Ms. Reade zealously, just as we would any other victim of sexual violence.”

Our representation of #TaraReade has nothing to do with politics. We at Wigdor LLP firmly believe that every survivor of sexual assault has the right to competent legal counsel, and we will represent Ms. Reade zealously, just as we would any other victim of sexual violence. — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) May 7, 2020

“We have decided to take this matter on because every survivor has the right to competent counsel, and that is exactly what we will provide,” the firm wrote.

We have decided to take this matter on because every survivor has the right to competent counsel, and that is exactly what we will provide. — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) May 7, 2020

“Ms. Reade will be heard shortly in an interview conducted by @megynkelly and produced by @RichMcHugh, and she will describe to the American public what happened to her. Her harrowing account is credible and supported by numerous ‘outcry’ witnesses from decades ago.”

Ms. Reade will be heard shortly in an interview conducted by @megynkelly and produced by @RichMcHugh, and she will describe to the American public what happened to her. Her harrowing account is credible and supported by numerous “outcry” witnesses from decades ago. — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) May 7, 2020

In a portion of the interview that Kelly posted on Twitter, Reade called on Biden to end his campaign.

“You and I were there, Joe Biden,” Reade said. “Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States.”

On whether Biden should withdraw his presidential bid, Reade said, “I wish he would, but he won’t.”

MK EXCLUSIVE: #TaraReade responds to #JoeBiden; calls for him to drop out pic.twitter.com/jxHAUYaWVU — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

Reade also told Kelly she believes it is too late for Biden to apologize to her for the alleged assault.

Biden denied Reade’s allegation during an interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Friday.

“Did you sexually assault Tara Reade?” Brzezinski asked Biden

“No, it is not true,” Biden said. “I’m saying unequivocally: It never, never happened. And it didn’t. It never happened.”

Reade first alleged in March that Biden kissed, groped and then digitally penetrated her during an unwanted 1993 sexual advance.

The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which is aligned with the #MeToo movement and has vowed to stand up for women who are victims of sexual assault or harassment, previously refused to represent Reade before she went public with her allegation, citing Biden’s standing as a candidate for office.

It is not clear at this point how Reade and Wigdor plan to proceed with the allegation against Biden.

