SECTIONS
News
Print

Tara Reade To Be Represented by High-Profile Attorney Involved in Weinstein Case

×
By Johnathan Jones
Published May 7, 2020 at 5:46pm
Print

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault, has retained a high-profile attorney whose law firm focuses on cases of sexual misconduct.

The Washington Examiner reported on Thursday that Reade has hired the law firm Wigdor LLP, whose founding attorney, Douglas Wigdor, represented numerous women who made accusations of sexual misconduct against now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Wigdor joined MSNBC numerous times in 2018 during the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and made statements in support of Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Shredded for Blunder-Filled Virtual Rally: 'How Can a National Campaign Allow This To Happen?

Wigdor signaled he believed Blasey Ford’s account that Kavanaugh had groped her while the two were in high school.

But unlike many who supported Blasey Ford, and have now apparently abandoned the #MeToo movement now that a high-profile Democrat running for president is facing a credible sexual misconduct allegation, Wigdor LLP is eager to represent Reade.

“BREAKING: Wigdor LLP has the privilege of representing former Joe Biden staffer #TaraReade, who publicly accused the former VP of sexually assaulting her in 1993 while she was a staff assistant to the U.S. Senator,” the firm wrote on Twitter.

Do you think Reade's allegation will doom Biden's campaign?

The firm went on to explain that Wigdor, who is a Republican who supported President Donald Trump in 2016, is not representing Reade, a Democrat, because of any political motivation.

“Our representation of #TaraReade has nothing to do with politics. We at Wigdor LLP firmly believe that every survivor of sexual assault has the right to competent legal counsel, and we will represent Ms. Reade zealously, just as we would any other victim of sexual violence.”

RELATED: Sen. Feinstein Criticizes Tara Reade Allegation, Slams 'Absolutely Ridiculous' Attack

“We have decided to take this matter on because every survivor has the right to competent counsel, and that is exactly what we will provide,” the firm wrote.

“Ms. Reade will be heard shortly in an interview conducted by @megynkelly and produced by @RichMcHugh, and she will describe to the American public what happened to her. Her harrowing account is credible and supported by numerous ‘outcry’ witnesses from decades ago.”

In a portion of the interview that Kelly posted on Twitter, Reade called on Biden to end his campaign.

“You and I were there, Joe Biden,” Reade said. “Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States.”

On whether Biden should withdraw his presidential bid, Reade said, “I wish he would, but he won’t.”

Reade also told Kelly she believes it is too late for Biden to apologize to her for the alleged assault.

Biden denied Reade’s allegation during an interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Friday.

“Did you sexually assault Tara Reade?” Brzezinski asked Biden

“No, it is not true,” Biden said. “I’m saying unequivocally: It never, never happened. And it didn’t. It never happened.”

Reade first alleged in March that Biden kissed, groped and then digitally penetrated her during an unwanted 1993 sexual advance.

The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which is aligned with the #MeToo movement and has vowed to stand up for women who are victims of sexual assault or harassment, previously refused to represent Reade before she went public with her allegation, citing Biden’s standing as a candidate for office.

It is not clear at this point how Reade and Wigdor plan to proceed with the allegation against Biden.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







New White House Press Sec Issues Dire Warning to Americans About the FBI
Biden's Lead in Poll Tumbles as Trump Gains Support for Pandemic Response
New Trump Ad Exposes Joe Biden's Pro-China, Anti-Trump Campaign Strategy
Report: Rise in Suicide from Gov't Shutdowns Could Cause More Deaths Than COVID in Australia
Tara Reade To Be Represented by High-Profile Attorney Involved in Weinstein Case
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×