Tara Reade Shocked by Media's Refusal To Confront Biden, Calls Out 'Blatant Bias'

The woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by then-Sen. Joe Biden in 1993 is condemning media outlets for what she calls complicity in a cover-up concerning her allegations.

In an interview with Fox News, former Biden staffer Tara Reade noted that since she went public with her story more than a month ago, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president has been interviewed multiple times on national TV without ever being asked about her allegations.

“I think it’s shocking that this much time has passed and that he is an actual nominee for president and they’re not asking the questions. He’s been on ‘Anderson Cooper’ at least twice where he was not asked,” referencing the CNN host.

“I really would look to him for answers and I would never do that again. I’ve lost total respect,” she said of Cooper, adding that “as a civilian,” it is hard to know “what news source to trust” because of the “blatant bias” shown by Cooper and others.

Reade said that she is not being treated equally by media outlets that have sensationalized claims against Republicans.

“I guess my question is, ‘If this were Donald Trump, would they treat it the same way? If this were Brett Kavanaugh, did they treat it the same way?'” Reade told Fox.

“In other words, it’s politics and political agenda playing a role in objective reporting and asking the question.”

Reade said news anchors who have refrained from asking Biden about her claims “don’t want to ask him” about something Biden does not wish to discuss.

Although Biden’s campaign has issued a statement denying the allegations, Biden has not personally spoken on the issue.

“There are two things happening at once,” Reade said, noting that Biden “is not making himself accessible to be asked the question. And when he does make himself accessible, they are not asking, those anchors. And so that tells there may be a political agenda behind that and that’s gross.”

“I’m a survivor and I would like the question asked,” Reade said.

When Reade first told her story to The Intercept, she said her mother, who died in 2016, called into CNN’s “Larry King Live” in the 1990s to discuss the alleged assault. A video clip that has been uncovered supports that claim.

Reade said the woman heard in the clip was her late mother, Jeanette Altimus. Although the clip was from a CNN show, it was initially found by the Media Research Institute, a conservative media watchdog group.

Reade worked for Biden from 1992 to 1993, and has said during interviews that Biden had kissed, groped and digitally penetrated her during an unwanted sexual advance.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director, Kate Bedingfield, has issued a statement denying the claim.

“Vice President Biden has dedicated his public life to changing the culture and the laws around violence against women. He authored and fought for the passage and reauthorization of the landmark Violence Against Women Act. He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard – and heard respectfully,” the statement said, according to Fox.

“Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen.”

