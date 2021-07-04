Path 27
News

Target Dramatically Shortens Hours at San Francisco Locations Due to 'Alarming Rise in Theft'

Erin Coates July 4, 2021 at 12:41pm
Path 27

Target has dramatically shortened its San Francisco store hours, citing an “alarming rise in theft” at its stores in the city.

The six stores inside the city will close at 6 p.m. instead of 10 p.m., KRON-TV reported.

“For more than a month, we’ve been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco stores, similar to reports from retailers in the area,” Target spokesman Brian Harper-Tibaldo told the outlet.

“Target is engaging local law enforcement, elected officials and community partners to address our concerns.”

“With the safety of our guests, team members and communities as our top priority, we’ve temporarily reduced our operating hours in six San Francisco stores,” he added.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Loses It on Reporters When They Ask Him Questions He Doesn't Like

Other retailers in the area have experienced a similar rise in crime, according to CNN.

Shoplifting at San Francisco Walgreens stores is four times above the average of Walgreens across the country. The retailer has had to spend 35 times more on security guards than in any other city.

“This has been out of control,” San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Ahsha Safai said at a hearing to discuss the issue in the city.

“People are scared to go into these stores: seniors, people with disabilities, children. And it’s just happening brazenly. We can’t just as a city throw up our hands and say this is OK.”

Would you be afraid to go into stores in this area?

Target also closed one of its San Francisco stores on June 26, according to KRON-TV, but it is unclear if the shoplifting issue is to blame.

“The decision to close a store is always difficult, and follows a rigorous annual process to evaluate the performance of every store in the portfolio and maintain the overall health of the business,” spokeswoman Jacqueline DeBuse said.

Ben Dugan, CVS director of organized retail crime and corporate investigations, said items were being stolen with the intent to resell them for profit, CNN reported.

Of the 155 CVS stores in the Bay Area, the 12 in San Francisco make up 26 percent of the region’s shoplifting incidents.

San Francisco is “one of the epicenters of organized retail crime,” he said.

Related:
I Read the Book Target Banned That's Critical of Transgenderism in Girls - It's Essential Reading for This Day and Age

A joint investigation last October led to the arrest of five people who allegedly bought $8 million in merchandise stolen from retailers across the region and resold them.

City tourists and residents are also increasingly becoming victims of thefts and other vehicular crimes.

The San Francisco Police Department reported auto burglaries in the Central District were up about 139 percent last month.

Car break-ins also increased by 750 percent near San Francisco’s tourist attractions.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Target Dramatically Shortens Hours at San Francisco Locations Due to 'Alarming Rise in Theft'
Major Industrial Accident Sets Ocean on Fire, Aerial Video Looks Like Something from a Movie
AOC Blasts Olympics Banned Substance Policy as 'Colonial and Racist,' Demands Suspension for Failed Drug Test Be Lifted
Sheriff Chews Out Dem Lawmaker Who Interfered with Deputy's Stop of a Black Driver
Khaled Awad Arrested in Brutal Stabbing of Boston Rabbi Outside of School
See more...

Conversation