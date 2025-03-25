Target Hoped Easter Would Boost Its Sales, Then DEI Hit Liberal Retailer Again

The purgatorial experience of reaping what one foolishly sows can befall anyone who acts from malice or even from ignorance.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, the retailing giant Target, long known for initiatives such as diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and pride-themed merchandise that appealed to woke consumers, had hoped that the ongoing Easter season would provide a boost to its sagging sales figures now that the company has scaled back its commitment to DEI.

Ironically, however, Target now faces a boycott from woke nincompoops masquerading as Christians who equate DEI with justice.

Jamal Harrison Bryant, senior pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church near Atlanta, Georgia, organized the boycott.

“The African-American community has been disrespected after loyal consumerism,” Bryant said. “For the company to turn its back on us is an insult at the highest level.”

The boycott, called Target Fast, runs through the Lenten season, March 5 – April 17. Its website has already attracted more than 150,000 signatures.

“In recent days, we have witnessed a disturbing retreat from Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives by major corporations – companies that once pledged to stand for justice but have since chosen the path of compromise,” the website read.

“These rollbacks represent more than just corporate decisions; they reflect a deeper erosion of the moral and ethical commitments necessary to build a just society. As people of faith, we cannot be silent. We are called to resist systems that perpetuate exclusion and inequity,” the website continued.

Of course, DEI has nothing to do with justice. In fact, it perpetrates injustice by doing precisely the opposite of what its advocates claim.

Civil rights legend Martin Luther King Jr., for instance, demanded an end to racial segregation on clear moral grounds.

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” King famously said in 1963.

Alas, just as King’s dream neared realization, DEI advocates came along to restore segregation. In fact, Bryant and the pro-DEI Target Fast crowd have inverted King’s message. “Judge everyone by the color of their skin,” DEI advocates say.

Moreover, King employed Christianity not in service of liberal ideology but on behalf of the oppressed. The civil rights leader sought justice for all.

Conversely, DEI takes only skin color into account. The decision to hire, promote, or showcase an individual depends entirely on physical characteristics, no matter how worthy and needy — or how worthless and privileged — the individual might be. Those who possess the proper physical characteristics thereby possess all the social currency of a Pharisee.

In other words, Target Fast has perverted Christianity in the name of injustice.

Meanwhile, having drawn the ire of both conservative and woke consumers, Target must now weather the storm and hope that it can somehow reverse a troubling sales decline of more than three percent in 2025, according to the Daily Mail.

The lesson, of course, is that companies should avoid political entanglements altogether.

In fairness to Target, one can see why some business executives succumbed to the temptation. After all, ideas and movements appear least threatening when most fashionable.

Low-information corporate executives, for instance, deriving their news from establishment networks or from heavily censored social media platforms, not long ago would have seen reports of “mostly peaceful” protests on behalf of Black Lives Matter and of universities lavishing both praise and resources on “anti-racist” grifters.

Time, of course, has exposed the BLM madness as a Marxist-inspired, top-down color revolution. Some of us saw it in 2020.

Thus, shame on the Target executives who understood the true nature of that madness. They acted either from cowardice or malice.

For executives who never seriously deviated from traditional objectives, such as boosting sales, however, the gravest sin appears to involve plain ignorance. And now they will continue to pay for that sin no matter which direction they try to go.

