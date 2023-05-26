Target Pays Millions of Dollars to Org That Wants to Secretly Transition Kids Without Parent Permission

Target has paid millions of dollars to a left-wing organization that encourages schools to help students change genders and asks educators to help them hide it from their parents, according to a report.

The group GLSEN, which was formerly known as the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network, has nationwide chapters that attempt to sneak LGBT propaganda into classrooms.

According to Fox News, Target has been partnered with GLSEN for 10 years and has paid the group $2.1 million during that time.

According to a report filed on Friday, GLSEN works to undermine parents by reaching their kids with reading materials about gender transitioning at school and how it can be done without parental knowledge.

The group has laid out strict guidelines for school districts on how to accomplish the goal.

“[The local education agency] shall ensure that all personally identifiable and medical information relating to transgender and nonbinary students is kept confidential,” the guidance states.

“Staff or educators shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardian… This disclosure must be discussed with the student, prior to any action,” it also adds.

GLSEN also asks districts to include multiple gender alternatives any time gender is mentioned in classrooms. It has also found a way to incorporate gender ideology into math courses.

For example, GSLEN calls for more math problems that include pronouns such as “they/them” in sexually explicit books for it offers to schools.

The group also shared a testimonial from a teacher who announced she was transgender to her students.

“It took me three years of teaching middle-school science before feeling comfortable enough to come out to my students as a trans man,” the testimonial from the educator said.

She added:

“We were starting a unit focused on how identity impacts the practice of science, including the ways that specific groups are marginalized by normative ideas… In the introduction to the unit, I shared my personal experience of… the ways that trans people are often erased by the language used by scientists and medical professionals to describe bodies, patients, and health practices.”

Target has not commented on the discovery of its partnership with GSLEN, nor has the group.

The retailer is currently being boycotted over its “pride” merchandise and for partnering with a company that embraces LGBT satanism.

Target is currently hemorrhaging money, as is Anheuser-Busch, following Bud Light’s decision to partner up in April with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

GLSEN issued a statement on Thursday that called on Anheuser-Busch and Target to both continue to elevate fringe views on gender and sexuality.

“Recent pushback against businesses such as Anheuser-Busch and Target, blatantly organized by extremist groups, serves as a wake up call for all businesses that support the LGBTQ+ community,” the group said.

GSLEN also said, “We’ve seen this extremist playbook of attacks before. Their goal is clear: to prevent LGBTQ+ inclusion and representation, silence our allies and make our community invisible.”

