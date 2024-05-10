Target Preemptively Pulls the Reins on 'Pride Month' in Wake of Last Year's Backlash

Target is taking a step back when it comes to LGBT “pride month” this year with a Thursday announcement that it will nix “pride” merchandise at some locations, according to CBS News.

The retail business touted its commitment to “pride month” in a news release while appearing to downgrade the availability of LGBT-themed merchandise.

Those items will only be available in “select stores, based on historical sales performance,” according to the company.

Target was the subject of backlash from the public over its selection of “pride” material in 2023.

Critics of the company were especially concerned with items that appeared to be designed for children.

Some customers even confronted Target employees and pushed over LGBT displays in statements of objection to the merchandise, according to CBS.

In an earnings call last year, Target CFO Michael Fiddelke frankly admitted that backlash to the “pride” material hurt the firm’s bottom line, according to Business Insider.

“Traffic and top-line trends were affected by the reaction to our ‘pride’ assortment,” he commented.

He claimed it was “not possible to reliably quantify the separate impact” of the backlash, but the retailer saw a revenue decline of 4.9 percent, according to Business Insider.

Target CEO Brian Cornell also said last year that the company would be “mindful of timing, placement, and presentation” in arranging future celebrations of “pride month” in the future.

It’s not clear which locations will continue to offer the merchandise. Target has nearly 2,000 stores in the United States, according to the company’s website.

LGBT-themed displays at locations in North Carolina and Texas were met with such negative reactions last year that the stores moved the items to less prominent locations on their floors, according to NBC News.

The company did clarify in this year’s news release that its “pride month” products would include “adult apparel,” apparently distinguishing the clothing from anything intended for children.

Target also touted its programs that celebrate the “LGBTQIA+ community” in the statement.

