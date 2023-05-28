Target Pulls 'Satanic' Merch Off Shelves, Here's Why the Creator Says He's Glad It's Gone

The creator of Abprallen, the brand which was recently pulled from Target stores due to backlash, has expressed both disappointment and relief with Target’s decision.

Abprallen is an LGBT-themed brand owned by Erik Carnell, a transgender designer based out of the U.K.

Target first reached out to Carnell last year, and the deisgner provided them with three products that the company approved of.

This included a messenger bag, a tote, and a sweatshirt.

“I can now proudly announce that you can buy Abprallen in US Targets!” Carnell announced in an Instagram post on May 9.

The three products each included their own phrases: “Too Queer For Here,” “We Belong Everywhere,” and “Cure Transphobia, Not Trans People.”

These products are no longer being sold by Target due to public backlash over Abprallen’s other online products, which have drawn considerable pushback over their “satanic” messages.

It should be noted, however, that of Abprallen’s products placed in Target stores, none contained any wording about Satan.

Responding to the controversy, Carnell was reportedly relieved that Target dropped the line because of the threats the designer has been reportedly receiving, CNN reported.

Do you still shop at Target? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (66 Votes) No: 97% (2042 Votes)

“The amount of backlash that I have gotten has been overwhelming,” Carnell told the outlet. “I just hope that this is the beginning of the end of the messages and the onslaught that I’m getting.”

Most of the backlash against Abprallen has been over an item which says “Satan respects pronouns.”

In an Instagram post promoting the design, Cornell described it as “one that gave Abprallen its proper footing and direction,” adding that the creation of the phrase “helped make Abprallen what it is today.”

“Satan loves you and respects who you are; you’re important and valuable in this world and you deserve to treat yourself with love and respect. LGBT+ people are so often referred to as being a product of Satan or going against God’s will, so fine. We’ll hang with Satan instead,” Cornell wrote.

The post continued, “Satanists don’t actually believe in Satan, he is merely used as a symbol of passion, pride, and liberty. He means to you what you need him to mean. So for me, Satan is hope, compassion, equality, and love. So, naturally, Satan respects pronouns. He loves all LGBT+ people. I went with a variation of Baphomet for this design, a deity who themself is a mixture of genders, beings, ideas, and existences. They reject binary stereotypes and expectations.”

This design was never placed in Target, but it has still bolstered the ongoing boycott of the retail store over their partnership with the brand — a boycott that has already cost Target $9 billion, according to Fox Business.

Cornell acknowledged to CNN that the products were designed, knowing they were provoking, and dismissed the public’s response as “hatred towards LGBT people.”

“I’m not naive. I absolutely knew that there would be negativity thrown my way,” Cornell said.

Despite creating products with obviously Satanic-inspired designs, Cornell told the Daily Dot: “I don’t believe in Satan. I don’t believe in the Bible … It’s a metaphor.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.