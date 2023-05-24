Target Surrenders After Massive Backlash Over 'Pride' Campaign - Conservatives Cheer While Gavin Newsom Cries

Target is pulling much of its so-called “pride” merchandise from store shelves in what is yet another win for conservatives who are tired of having the left’s gender agenda shoved down their throats by corporate America.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision– so that in and of itself is evidence of the victory.

If you’ve been to one of the company’s locations in recent weeks, you might have noticed it is focused on placing its rainbow-themed shirts, mugs, and other junk right up front where people have no choice but to stare at it.

But Target went beyond selling rainbow tote bags this time around.

This year, the company partnered with a brand called Abprallen, which makes merchandise with violent and satanic messages.

Abprallen’s products are designed by a transgender satanist named Eric Carnell.

That would explain why in one social media post, the U.K.-based company wrote: “Satan loves you and respects who you are; you’re important and valuable in this world and you deserve to treat yourself with love and respect. LGBT+ people are so often referred to as being a product of Satan or going against God’s will, so fine. We’ll hang with Satan instead.”

Citing a consumer backlash, a Target representative told Reuters that it will move a lot of its “pride” merch away from the front of some stores.

Meanwhile, Abprallen products are no longer available in Target stores or even online:

Second update. @Target has removed all items from Satanic “queer” designer Abprallen from its website. When you search you can see where the items were, but error returns now when you click on them. Again, if “violent confrontations” in the stores were the issue, there would be… https://t.co/mBOswd8icZ pic.twitter.com/redzoWk4GM — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 24, 2023

Target naturally tried to paint critics of its partnership with satanists as cretins when it accused some of them of violent behavior without any evidence at all.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work,” the company said in a statement, CBS reported.

Target added, ”Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

The company is also reviewing its baffling decision to place a “tuck friendly” swimsuit in the women’s section. We can probably thank the effective boycott of Bud Light for Target’s quick 180.

In any event, another formerly iconic American brand is now in the headlights of a campaign to force it to act decently, and the left is fuming about that.

Newsom — in true leftist, crybaby fashion — seethed about the company’s decision to pull Abprallen off shelves on Twitter after he read about it:

CEO of Target Brian Cornell selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists is a real profile in courage. This isn’t just a couple stores in the South. There is a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country. Wake up America. This doesn’t stop here.… https://t.co/1vRgukaT0g — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2023

Not everyone was upset by the news, as some celebrated the fact that conservatives have finally dug in on an issue and are refusing to back down to the corporate left:

Getting the @budlight treatment. We’ve learned the perfect strategy. Boycott loudly until they cave and then laugh as the left joins the boycott after they cave. It won’t be too much longer before all companies decide to going woke just ain’t worth it. 🤣 — Donny Dossey (@DDTalkAboutIt) May 24, 2023

Just playing by the rules that have been set. 🤣 — Donny Dossey (@DDTalkAboutIt) May 24, 2023

I am excited to see that the right is FINALLY learning how to fight — Kieth Bar (@BarfieldKieth) May 24, 2023

Stand up against evil — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) May 24, 2023

As was the case with Bud Light, a company needlessly entered the culture war, and now look at this consumer sentiment:

I Hope they file for bankruptcy even no matter what at this point. — BA (@BA3164) May 24, 2023

Soulless multinational companies have rubbed everyone’s face in their agendas for years with no blowback.

They are finding out there is a red line with people of virtue.

Millions of Americans will no longer tolerate being told they must celebrate men in womanface.

They are not going to let these companies corrupt their children without a fight — which is the goal.

People have been crossdressing for as long as water has been wet but only in recent years have such people made that a point of public “pride” and then tried to convince children to maim their bodies.

Children are being targeted from every direction by the transgender agenda, which means the gloves are off.

