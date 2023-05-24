Share
Two shopping carts, one overturned, sit outside of a Target in Los Angeles, California, on April 17, 2022.
Two shopping carts, one overturned, sit outside of a Target in Los Angeles, California, on April 17, 2022. (Robyn Beck - AFP / Getty Images)

Target Surrenders After Massive Backlash Over 'Pride' Campaign - Conservatives Cheer While Gavin Newsom Cries

 By Johnathan Jones  May 24, 2023 at 8:48am
Target is pulling much of its so-called “pride” merchandise from store shelves in what is yet another win for conservatives who are tired of having the left’s gender agenda shoved down their throats by corporate America.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision– so that in and of itself is evidence of the victory.

If you’ve been to one of the company’s locations in recent weeks, you might have noticed it is focused on placing its rainbow-themed shirts, mugs, and other junk right up front where people have no choice but to stare at it.

But Target went beyond selling rainbow tote bags this time around.

This year, the company partnered with a brand called Abprallen, which makes merchandise with violent and satanic messages.

Abprallen’s products are designed by a transgender satanist named Eric Carnell.

That would explain why in one social media post, the U.K.-based company wrote: “Satan loves you and respects who you are; you’re important and valuable in this world and you deserve to treat yourself with love and respect. LGBT+ people are so often referred to as being a product of Satan or going against God’s will, so fine. We’ll hang with Satan instead.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abprallen (@abprallenuk)

Should conservatives continue to put pressure on woke corporations?

Citing a consumer backlash, a Target representative told Reuters that it will move a lot of its “pride” merch away from the front of some stores.

Meanwhile, Abprallen products are no longer available in Target stores or even online:

Target naturally tried to paint critics of its partnership with satanists as cretins when it accused some of them of violent behavior without any evidence at all.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work,” the company said in a statement, CBS reported.

Target added, ”Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

The company is also reviewing its baffling decision to place a “tuck friendly” swimsuit in the women’s section. We can probably thank the effective boycott of Bud Light for Target’s quick 180.

In any event, another formerly iconic American brand is now in the headlights of a campaign to force it to act decently, and the left is fuming about that.

Newsom — in true leftist, crybaby fashion — seethed about the company’s decision to pull Abprallen off shelves on Twitter after he read about it:

Not everyone was upset by the news, as some celebrated the fact that conservatives have finally dug in on an issue and are refusing to back down to the corporate left:

As was the case with Bud Light, a company needlessly entered the culture war, and now look at this consumer sentiment:

Soulless multinational companies have rubbed everyone’s face in their agendas for years with no blowback.

They are finding out there is a red line with people of virtue.

Millions of Americans will no longer tolerate being told they must celebrate men in womanface.

They are not going to let these companies corrupt their children without a fight — which is the goal.

People have been crossdressing for as long as water has been wet but only in recent years have such people made that a point of public “pride” and then tried to convince children to maim their bodies.

Children are being targeted from every direction by the transgender agenda, which means the gloves are off.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




