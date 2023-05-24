Target Takes 'Emergency' Action After LGBT Kids Items Spark Furor: 'Terrified of a Bud Light Situation'

Target is scrambling to avoid becoming the next Bud Light in the eyes of conservative Americans.

The retail chain directed some stores in the Southern United States to remove displays of LGBT products from the front of their locations, according to an inside source at the company who spoke to Fox News.

The move was apparently an attempt to avoid further backlash after LGBT merchandise aimed at children was seen on Target shelves in the lead-up to “Pride” month.

According to Fox, stores in South Carolina, Arkansas and Georgia have moved sections dedicated to LGBT products to less prominent locations.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The Target source indicated that managers were told to take action on the LGBT sections in an “emergency” Friday call.

“I think given the current situation with Bud Light, the company is terrified of a Bud Light situation,” the insider said of the corporate directive.

The LGBT items for sale at Target include mugs that read “gender fluid,” children’s rainbow attire and “tuck-friendly” bathing suits. (“Tucking” is a practice in which men conceal the outline of their genitalia in an attempt to appear female.)

🚨 Target’s newly released “LGBT Pride” collection includes “tuck-friendly” wear and rainbow-colored onesies, in the same section as pride attire for infants and children, stirring the original controversy. pic.twitter.com/lGGls4PGne — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) May 23, 2023

The source disclosed that the directive to hide the LGBT displays came during a corporate call about store safety.

Are you done shopping at Target? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (1399 Votes) No: 5% (77 Votes)

“The call was super quick. It was 15 minutes. The first 10 minutes was about how to keep your team safe,” the source said. “The last five was, ‘Move this to the back, take down the mannequins and remove the signage.'”

“We were given 36 hours, told to take all of our ‘Pride’ stuff, the entire section, and move it into a section that’s a third the size. From the front of the store to the back of the store.”

Target employees were relieved by the corporate decision to tamp down the company’s promotion of the LGBT agenda, according to the source.

“Everyone was like, ‘Thank God,’ because we’re all on the front lines dealing with it.”

Target recently found itself at the center of another controversy after it was discovered that the designer of some of its LGBT clothing is seemingly a satanist.

Meanwhile, Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch have tanked their sales and market share through a disastrous partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The beer giant has resorted to giving away cases of the brew for free, with a boycott on the part of conservatives leaving unsold Bud Light languishing on store shelves and in stadiums around the country.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.