Share
News
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to guests from the South Portico of the White House during an event on the South Lawn on June 4, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to guests from the South Portico of the White House during an event on the South Lawn on June 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Tariff Turnaround: Treasury Department Posts Stunning June Numbers

 By Joe Saunders  July 11, 2025 at 4:26pm
Share

Americans who aren’t used to seeing the words “government” and “surplus” in the same sentence are in for a surprise.

The federal government ran at a surplus in June, according to the Treasury Department, meaning money coming in surpassed money going out.

And it was largely money coming in from President Donald Trump’s tariffs that made the difference, according to news reports.

According to CNBC, tariffs collected on goods imported into the country for sale totaled $27 billion for the month, up from $23 billion in May, and a whopping 301 percent more than the figure from June 2024, when President Joe Biden was in office.

In that month a year ago, the government ran a $71 billion deficit, CNBC reported.

Completing the turnaround, the June 2025 surplus number compared to a deficit in May of $316 billion, according to CNBC. (The deficit in May 2024 was even higher, $347 billion, Reuters reported at the time.)

According to the Treasury Department report, tariffs, recorded as “Customs duties,” were still a small part of the government’s revenue.

Do you trust Trump’s economic agenda?

With the government’s largest revenue streams — including individual and corporate income taxes — making up $236 billion of the month’s revenues, Social Security and retirement taxes combining for $487 billion in government revenue for the month, the $27 billion in tariffs is comparatively small.

But the difference is substantial, since, according to the financial news website Investing.com, analysts “had expected a deficit of $41.5 billion.”

As CNBC put it: “Increasing tariff collections are helping shore up the government finances.”

In other words, that $27 billion made the difference. And it wouldn’t have happened without Trump’s determination.

And social media users were paying attention:

Related:
Axios Forced to Admit that 'Everything's Coming Up Trump' in Sobering Analysis

However good the June numbers look, they don’t mean the government is out of the red for the year. So far this fiscal year, the government is outspending its revenues by about $1.3 trillion, according to CNBC.

Still, a month in the black is a change for the better. The last time the government ran at a surplus was in June 2017, according to CNBC.

The government fiscal year ends Sept. 31.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Tariff Turnaround: Treasury Department Posts Stunning June Numbers
Trump Hints at More Aggressive US Role in Showdown with Russia: 'You'll Be Seeing Things Happen'
Jasmine Crockett Makes Dangerously False Claim About Trump Assassination Attempt Suspects
'Vile' Newspaper Cartoon Mocks Texas Flood Victims, Sparks Immense Backlash
'Put Their Foot Further Down Their Mouths': Epstein's Brother Is Laughing at Trump's FBI
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation