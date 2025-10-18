Tarlov Gives Head-Scratching Defense of Anti-ICE Agitators Wearing Inflatable Costumes

Jessica Tarlov, a Democrat strategist and co-host on Fox News’ “The Five,” attempted Friday to explain the “intellectual” benefits of anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters dressing up as inflatable animals.

With ongoing protests at Portland’s ICE facility, an individual dressed as an inflatable frog has gone viral and appeared to inspire more activists to do the same. Listing reasons as to why protesters will be out for the “No Kings” rallies nationwide, Tarlov said people will be “peacefully protesting” the Trump administration’s crackdown against illegal immigrants in the U.S.

“Then why are they always dressed like a furry, screaming about boys and girls?” Fox’s Joey Jones asked. “They are ridiculous.”

As Tarlov attempted to argue, Jones continued to say that if the activists wanted to make an “intellectual argument,” then “dressing up like a unicorn and running out there and screaming every time” is not the way.

“It is an intellectual argument to say, [DHS Secretary] Kristi [Noem], ‘You’re making it up about what’s going on here at that ICE facility, because I’m dressed as Pikachu and posing no threat.’ They arrested a guy who was singing,” Tarlov responded.

“His voice was terrible, Jessica,” Fox’s Jesse Watters teased.

Since the protests in Portland began over the summer, President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops to the Democrat-led city and others to address attacks against ICE. The president’s decision came as ongoing assaults from the militant far-left network Antifa persisted, with authorities arresting and charging dozens of rioters outside the ICE facility.

While Democrats have downplayed the violence, conservative journalist Nick Sortor and Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt have had multiple altercations with Antifa while reporting on the ground.

On Oct. 2, Sortor was arrested by local authorities for “disorderly conduct” after Antifa became agitated as he was recording them. In a video shared on X, an Antifa member dressed in all black repeatedly confronted Sortor as he said he was simply trying to cross the street. The person appeared to throw the first swing, which Sortor then appeared to defend against, ending with him landing on his back in a nearby planter.

In an interview with Fox News following his arrest, Sortor criticized local authorities for failing to act against Antifa members. Sortor’s arrest came just after Daviscourt was assaulted by an Antifa member, leaving her with a black eye. Despite identifying her attacker to the Portland Police Bureau officials, no arrest was made.

