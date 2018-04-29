Tasteless Comedian Makes Fun of Sarah Sanders, Causes Walkout

Comedian Michelle Wolf attacked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner in between raunchy jokes that fell flat and encouraged some in the audience to leave, Fox News reported.

President Donald Trump did not attend the event, preferring instead to hold a rally in Michigan. Sanders headed a contingent of administration members who were present, and found herself the target of Wolf’s brand of humor.

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Wolf said, according to USA Today. “Is it Sarah Sanders? Is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? Like, what’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?”

The attacks continued.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye,” Wolf said. “Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

She jabbed Huckabee’s conduct of press briefings as well.

“Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited,” Wolf said. “I’m not really sure what we’re going to get, you know? A press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams. It’s shirts and skins, and this time don’t be such a little bitch, Jim Acosta.”

Sanders underwent the ordeal with grace, many later noted on Twitter.

That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018

.@PressSec Sarah Huckabee Sanders was pure class and grace on that dais tonight. #WhenTheyGoLowWeGoHigh — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) April 29, 2018

Politico reported that some guests left amid a routine in which Wolf focused heavily on sex. Conservative activist Matt Schlapp, whose wife, Merceds Schlapp, is director of strategic communications at the White House, explained why.

My wife @mercedesschlapp and I walked out early from the wh correspondents dinner. Enough of elites mocking all of us — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) April 29, 2018

“President Trump isn’t here, if you haven’t noticed,” said Wolf, a writer for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” “I would drag him here myself, but it turns out the president of the United States is the one p—y you’re not allowed to grab.”

She followed up her reference to a tape of Trump talking trash about women with one over allegations from a former porn star that she had an affair with the president.

“Good evening, here we are at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner; like a porn star says when she’s about to have sex with Trump, let’s get this over with,” she said.

An R/X rated spectacle that started poorly and ended up in the bottom of the canyon. Another victory for @realDonaldTrump for not attending and proving his point once again. The room was uncomfortable. Trump lovers and even a large number of Trump haters were pretty miserable. — Reince Priebus (@Reince) April 29, 2018

After a joke about abortion, Wolf said she hoped a tree would fall on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“Kellyanne Conway has the perfect last name for what she does — Conway,” Wolf said, according to The Hill. “You guys have to stop putting Kellyanne on your shows. If you don’t give her a platform, she has nowhere to lie. If a tree falls in the woods, how do we get Kellyanne under that tree? I’m not suggesting she gets hurt. Just stuck. Stuck under a tree.”

