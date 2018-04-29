The Western Journal

Tasteless Comedian Makes Fun of Sarah Sanders, Causes Walkout

By Jack Davis
April 29, 2018 at 8:30am

Comedian Michelle Wolf attacked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner in between raunchy jokes that fell flat and encouraged some in the audience to leave, Fox News reported.

President Donald Trump did not attend the event, preferring instead to hold a rally in Michigan. Sanders headed a contingent of administration members who were present, and found herself the target of Wolf’s brand of humor.

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Wolf said, according to USA Today. “Is it Sarah Sanders? Is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? Like, what’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?”

The attacks continued.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye,” Wolf said. “Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

She jabbed Huckabee’s conduct of press briefings as well.

“Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited,” Wolf said. “I’m not really sure what we’re going to get, you know? A press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams. It’s shirts and skins, and this time don’t be such a little bitch, Jim Acosta.”

Sanders underwent the ordeal with grace, many later noted on Twitter.

Politico reported that some guests left amid a routine in which Wolf focused heavily on sex. Conservative activist Matt Schlapp, whose wife, Merceds Schlapp, is director of strategic communications at the White House, explained why.

“President Trump isn’t here, if you haven’t noticed,” said Wolf, a writer for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” “I would drag him here myself, but it turns out the president of the United States is the one p—y you’re not allowed to grab.”

She followed up her reference to a tape of Trump talking trash about women with one over allegations from a former porn star that she had an affair with the president.

RELATED: Kathy Griffin Heaps Praise After Wolf Bombs Correspondents Dinner

“Good evening, here we are at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner; like a porn star says when she’s about to have sex with Trump, let’s get this over with,” she said.

After a joke about abortion, Wolf said she hoped a tree would fall on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“Kellyanne Conway has the perfect last name for what she does — Conway,” Wolf said, according to The Hill. “You guys have to stop putting Kellyanne on your shows. If you don’t give her a platform, she has nowhere to lie. If a tree falls in the woods, how do we get Kellyanne under that tree? I’m not suggesting she gets hurt. Just stuck. Stuck under a tree.”

