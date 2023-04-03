Parler Share
Angel Reese of LSU, right, taunts Iowa star Caitlin Clark in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday.
'Taunting' Controversy Erupts After Incident in Final Seconds of Women's National Championship Game

 By Jack Davis  April 3, 2023 at 6:28am
LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese led her team to a championship Sunday — but drew a lot of criticism along the way.

The Tigers walloped Iowa 102-85 in the NCAA Tournament final at American Airlines Center in Dallas as Reese scored 15 points and emerged with the Most Outstanding Player award for the tournament, according to ESPN.

As the clock was winding down, she motioned toward Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, mocking Clark with wrestling star John Cena’s “You can’t see me” hand motion.

Clark, who was the star of the tournament heading into the championship game, had made the same gesture during the Hawkeyes’ Elite Eight victory over Louisville.

Reese, however, went a bit further, pursuing her opponent around the court to make sure Clark saw it.

She also pointed to her right-hand ring finger to indicate that she, not Clark, would be wearing a national championship ring.

“Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player, for sure. But … I was in my bag. I was in my moment,” Reese said after the game.

Clark let it all ride when she spoke after the game.

“I was just trying to get to the handshake line and shake hands and be grateful that my team was in that position. … All the credit in the world to LSU. They were tremendous. They deserve it. They had a tremendous season,” she said.

“I was just trying to spend the last few moments on the court with especially the five people that I’ve started 93 games with and relishing every second of that,” Clark said.



The Twittersphere was less forgiving.

“The dudes might fight over taunting like this,” Clay Travis wrote.

“This is classless,” wrote one poster. Another raked Reese over the coals, writing, “I have totally lost respect for her. It wasn’t enough to have just won the game but she had to make it personal and taunt other team.”

Others disagreed.

Reese made it clear that she did not care what anyone had to say.

Did Angel Reese go too far?

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was. Nobody — the narrative, I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit in the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing,” she said.

“So this is for the girls that look like me, that’s gonna speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. And that’s what I did it for tonight. This was for — it was bigger than me tonight. Twitter is going to go into a rage every time,” she said.



Reese indicated she was impressed with her performance during the year.

“I feel like I’ve helped grow women’s basketball this year. I’m super happy and excited,” she said.

“I don’t care about anybody else and what they have to say about me. That’s the difference between me and a lot of people. … I don’t care to be All-American. I don’t care to be a defensive player of the year, player of the year. The biggest goal is to be a national champion, and that’s what I did,” she said. “And that’s what I can just brag on.”

Reese added, “Twitter can say what Twitter can say. I love Twitter, and I love reading those comments. I have all the screenshots of what everybody has said about me all season. And now what are you going to say now?”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




