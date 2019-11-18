Tax Filings Reveal Al Sharpton Gets Paid $1 Million from His Own Charity

The Rev. Al Sharpton was paid over $1 million by his own charity, the National Action Network, in 2018, according to a Saturday report from the New York Post.

Sharpton received $1,046,948 from NAN, the organization’s tax filings revealed.

That windfall broke down into three categories.

Nearly a third of the sum — $324,000 — went to Sharpton’s “salary.”

Another $159,596 constituted the activist’s preacher’s “bonus.”

TRENDING: Eric Ciaramella Linked to Soros Foundation – Informed of Soros’ Movements, Asked To Anticipate ‘Particular Problems’

The rest of the money — well over half a million dollars — was categorized as “other compensation.”

Sharpton is NAN’s president and CEO. According to the organization, the extra sum accounted for a period between 2004 and 2017 during which Sharpton did not receive his full pay.

NAN cited an executive compensation firm that concluded Sharpton deserved $1,252,000 in return for the years-long gap in payment.

The organization said in a statement that Sharpton and the NAN board agreed that “he has now been fully compensated for all the years he was underpaid and received no bonus,” the Post reported.

Do you believe Sharpton's explanation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (6 Votes) 99% (914 Votes)

Sharpton defended the payout at a recent rally.

“It’s a six-day-a-week job and several hours a day and when [the compensation firm] compared it to other companies, other nonprofits, that’s the salary that they would get,” he said, according to the Post.

While Sharpton received no salary in 2008, he has been well-compensated in recent years.

In no year since 2008 has Sharpton been paid less than $250,000, the Post reported.

The paper’s revelations are not the first instance of Sharpton’s earnings making headlines.

RELATED: Beto Gearing Up for 2020, Meets with Democrat with Racist and Anti-Semitic History

In 2018, the preacher sold the rights to his life story to NAN for $531,000, the Post reported.

Sharpton claimed at the time that the organization could simply turn around and sell the rights at a profit.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.