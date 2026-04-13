Share
News
President Donald Trump receives a DoorDash delivery of McDonald's from Sharon Simmons before he speaks to the press during an event outside the Oval Office of the White House on April 13, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump receives a DoorDash delivery of McDonald's from Sharon Simmons before he speaks to the press during an event outside the Oval Office of the White House on April 13, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Tax Refunds Surge as Millions of Americans Take Advantage of Trump Reforms Like No Tax on Tips and Overtime

 By Randy DeSoto  April 13, 2026 at 2:19pm
Share

Tax refunds are up over 10 percent this year, on average, as tens of millions of Americans take advantage of the “No Tax on Tips” and “No Tax on Overtime” provisions, among others, in the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“As of March 27, IRS filing season statistics show the agency had issued nearly 63 million refunds, with a cumulative total of $221.7 billion refunded. The cumulative refund amount was up 13.6% over 2025, while the average refund amount was up 11.1% over last year. On average, taxpayers are receiving $3,521 back this year,” Reuters reported.

The White House noted that Americans earning $15,000 to $80,000 per year are receiving a 15 percent tax cut on average.

More than 5.5 million Americans have claimed “No Tax on Tips” so far, with an average deduction of over $7,100, while over 25 million have claimed “No Tax on Overtime,” with an average deduction of over $3,000.

Raj Aman, who runs a bar attached to a golf course in New York, told the New York Post that “No Tax on Tips” has made it far easier to find employees.

“Three years ago, I couldn’t get any servers or bartenders,” Aman explained. “This year, we have people calling us that said, ‘Do you have a job opening?’ And we’ve already, for the start of the season of the golf course, we’ve already interviewed over 85 people from zero.”

“So basically, everybody wants their tips not being taxed,” Aman said. “They’re making a lot more money than they would ever imagine.”

Claire Kerrigan, a bartender at AJ’s Bar and Grill, called the tax cuts “great,” explaining that she did not have to worry about putting a certain amount of her tip income aside to cover taxes, but could spend it.

“I’m not going to be putting it aside, like, ‘Oh, I have to pay my property taxes with it,’ or, something like that. It’s really, truly a big help,” Kerrigan said.

Sergio Esposito, former president of the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce and current town councilman, told the New York Post, “There’s going to be more money out there. People are going to be out there. They’re going to be spending more. They might go out to dinner an extra time or two. They might go out and buy something that they ordinarily couldn’t afford.”

To highlight the benefit that the “No Tax on Tips” policy was having for taxpayers, Trump received a DoorDash delivery at the White House from driver Sharon Simmons.

She delivered McDonald’s to the president at the Oval Office. Simmons earned $11,000 in tips last year, all of which was tax-free, the White House said.

Related:
BREAKING: Whistleblower Who Helped Kick off Trump Impeachment Has Been Hit with Criminal Referrals

The IRS pointed out that the maximum deduction for “No Tax on Tips” is $25,000, and for “No Tax on Overtime,” the maximum amount is $12,500, or $25,000 for joint filers.

The deduction phases out for taxpayers with income over $150,000, or $300,000 for joint filers.

Other noteworthy deductions contained in the “Big Beautiful Bill” are “No Tax on Car Loan Interest” for American-made cars, up to $10,000 per year.

Also, the standard tax deduction increased by $6,000 — $12,000 for joint filers — for individuals 65 and over, meaning essentially “No Tax on Social Security” income. The deduction phases out for those earning over $75,000, or $150,000 for joint filers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Catholic JFK Laid Out How Presidents Should Deal With Papal Criticism in Famous 1960 Speech
Bible Passage That Makes Experts Believe Season of Peace is Coming to Middle East Following Iran War
Appeals Court Slaps Down Judge Boasberg's Targeting of Trump Admin, Citing 'A Clear Abuse of Discretion'
Incensed Mega-Donor Evicts Swalwell from His Mansion, Quits Democratic Party
Trump Uses DoorDash to Order McDonald's Before WH News Conference, Tips Driver $100
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation