Taxi Driver Speaks Out: Prince Harry, Meghan's 'Car Chase' Story Unraveling Before Our Eyes

As portrayed by representatives of Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, New York City paparazzi pursued the couple in a two-hour chase that was nearly “catastrophic.”

The representative told The Washington Post that “highly aggressive paparazzi” chased the couple and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, after Megan received a Women of Vision award from the Ms. Foundation.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the representative said.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the representative said.

However, taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh said that while there was some pursuit, he did not frame the incident in dramatic terms.

“I don’t think I would call it a chase,” Singh said.

“I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe,” he said.

Singh said two vehicles followed him.

“They kept following us and were coming next to the car,” Singh said. “They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us.”

Speaking to the New York Post Singh said Harry, Meghan and her mother “seemed like nice people but they didn’t really say anything.”

“It wasn’t scary what happened when I had them in the cab but I don’t know what happened before with them,” he said.

The couple’s security guard “did more talking,” he added.

“He seemed really hyper but I don’t think he was from New York,” Singh noted.

An NYPD statement said that “There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging,” according to The Washington Post.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests,” the statement said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested the estimated duration of the chase could have been exaggerated, according to The New York Times.

“I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high-speed chase,” he said, adding that even a 10-minute chase would be “extremely dangerous in New York City. We have a lot of traffic, a lot of movement, a lot of people are using our streets.”

