A second report in as many weeks asserts that Secret Service agents were playing the role of personal fixers, bodyguards or babysitters for Hunter Biden as recently as 2018, despite the fact that he was not at that time entitled to the agency’s services before his father ran for president.

The Daily Mail reported Thursday it had obtained and then authenticated a copy of the hard drive the younger Biden reportedly abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019. That hard drive was first obtained and examined by the New York Post last fall.

The Mail shared on Thursday what it said were previously unseen text messages between Hunter and his father, now-President Joe Biden.

In one shared exchange, the father and son reportedly indicated that one major factor leading to Joe Biden’s 2019 presidential bid was pressure from Hunter, who was in the throes of an addiction to crack cocaine at the time. The younger Biden was also linked by videos, images and messages to sex with prostitutes while also making pornography with some of the hired women, according to the report.

That’s where the Secret Service, for the second time since late March, has been linked to the troubled son of the president — this time reportedly acting as a guard for him while he partied in the Los Angeles area.

The Mail reported that in the spring of 2018, Hunter enjoyed “a week-long drug and prostitute binge in a Hollywood hotel” in which he enjoyed the presence of agents from the Service. The outlet shared what appear to be screengrabs of some of the messages and a bill that showed Hunter stayed for a week at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood.

The bill, per the report, showed Hunter “drinking at the hotel bar and racking up a $5,195 bill — including a $400 fine for smoking in his room.”

The younger Biden also reportedly refilled prescriptions for a “Viagra generic equivalent sildenafil, an antidepressant Lexapro, and anxiety medication Clonazepam” while staying at the hotel in May of that year. Text messages between Hunter and a person reported to be a Secret Service agent were then shared — with the agent referring to Hunter as “H.”

“H — I’m in lobby come down. Thanks,” one message Hunter reportedly received said, to which he allegedly answered, “5 minutes.”

The sender then purportedly replied, “Come on H this is linked to Celtic’s account. DC is calling me every 10. Let me up or come down. I can’t help if you don’t let me H.”

“I promise be right down. Sorry,” Hunter responded in the alleged texts.

The Mail reported “Celtic” to be an apparent “code name for a senior politician under protection” from the Secret Service.

The purported agent working for “Celtic” again messaged Hunter.

“Dales here. He a going to front desk call and tell them to give us a key now H. As your friend we need to resolve this in the immediate. Call the front desk now H or I will have to assume you are in danger and we will have to make them give us keys,” a reported message to Hunter read.

The president’s son purportedly responded, “Really — I am coming down right now. I really promise. Was in bathroom buddy. Coming right this second.”

Per texts shared to end that line of conversation, at least via text, it appears the agent was forced to come up to Hunter’s third floor room. A final message reportedly read, “We’re at your door. Open it.”

The messages are bizarre for a number of reasons, one of them being that the Secret Service was reportedly involved in Hunter’s debauchery even after the Biden family lost protection from the agency after former President Donald Trump took office in 2017.

A report from Politico published on March 25 claimed that in October of 2018, five months after the Mail reported Secret Service agents were chauffeuring Hunter through a drug and sex binge in California, the agency attempted to get involved when Hunter’s pistol was thrown away in a public trash receptacle in Delaware by his late brother’s wife and then-lover Hallie Biden.

Politico reported that after the gun went missing, Secret Service agents showed up to the store where Hunter bought the gun and attempted to leave with the paperwork Hunter filled out when applying to buy the gun.

Hunter this week was reported to have lied about his drug use when buying the firearm — which is a felony.

“The gun store owner refused to supply the paperwork, suspecting that the Secret Service officers wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the missing gun in case it were to be involved in a crime, [two sources] said. The owner, Ron Palmieri, later turned over the papers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which oversees federal gun laws,” Politico reported.

Two established media outlets now have linked the Secret Service to Hunter’s alleged criminal behavior since late March. The laptop, which is the source for the Mail’s reporting, was of course linked to Russian disinformation by Joe Biden and the establishment media before the 2020 election.

That doesn’t appear to be the case. While The Western Journal cannot independently confirm either report, two outlets that are trusted by millions of Americans have joined the New York Post in sharing intimate and concerning details about the Biden family.

Two of those outlets are laying their reputations on the line to share stories that link the Secret Service to Hunter’s depraved lifestyle.

We don’t know why the agency was reportedly so deeply involved with the son of the president in 2018 (Joe Biden was still only the former vice president at the time), but it’s certainly an issue that should concern every American and should also have lawmakers demanding answers.

