Taxpayers To Pay for International Abortions in Democrats’ Funding Bill

A spending bill House Democrats have developed would do more than end the partial government shutdown — it would open the gates to increased abortions around the world.

The spending bill would repeal President Donald Trump’s order that requires nongovernmental organizations in countries that receive American funds to certify that they will not “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning,” the Washington Examiner reported.

Democrats also want to use the bill as a vehicle to pump $5 million into the United Nations Population Fund. That fund has earned the ire of pro-life advocates who say it supports abortions and involuntary sterilizations.

On their first day back in control of the House, Democrats make sure to remind America of their number one priority at all times, in all things: Abortion.https://t.co/5DtqNWDHXh — CatholicVote.org (@CatholicVote) January 3, 2019

Pro-life groups are calling for the Democrats’ bill to be rejected.

The pro-life group Students for Life of America said any budget bills should be rejected if they “pay for abortions worldwide and to reject any new funding for abortion here at home.”

“News that abortion is the leading cause of death worldwide is a tragedy of international proportions, but asking U.S. taxpayers to pay for it is an offensive misuse of scarce resources,” said SFLA president Kristan Hawkins. “Taxpayers have had enough of the abortion industry’s vision of abortion as the United States’ number one export.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of Susan B. Anthony List, said Democrats were “already trying to foist a radical pro-abortion agenda on the nation.”

“A strong majority of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion,” she said, adding that the new bill makes “taxpayers complicit in the exportation of abortion and destruction of countless unborn children around the world.”

“This is unconscionable and we oppose the bill in the strongest terms.”

…It will also expand abortion access abroad by repealing President Trump’s Mexico City Policy and increase funding from $5M to $37.5M for the UNPF. https://t.co/XVcdtmaqs0 Oh and also, it does not secure the border or fund the border wall. But yes, it will open up the govt. https://t.co/ryu66ORUUs — Jessica Anderson (@JessAnderson2) January 2, 2019

The Democratic-controlled House will have two shutdown-related votes on Thursday. One vote will focus on homeland security. Trump has demanded $5 billion to fund the border wall.

A second bill will fund all other federal agencies through the end of the fiscal year.

Regardless of what passes in the Democrat-controlled House, any bill to expand overseas abortions would need to pass the Republican-controlled Senate and either be signed into law by Trump or have a veto overridden by Congress.

