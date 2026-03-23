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Taylor Lorenz attends the "This Is Not Financial Advice" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 10, 2023, in New York City.
Commentary
Taylor Lorenz attends the "This Is Not Financial Advice" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 10, 2023, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Taylor Lorenz Wants to Bring Back Masking in the Name of 'Basic Solidarity': 'We're 6 Years Into a Pandemic'

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 23, 2026 at 6:24am
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I regret to inform you that Taylor Lorenz is still around, and so are her face diapers.

Lorenz — media pundit, disgraced Washington Post tech journalist, Luigi Mangione stan, and all-around sociopathic ninny — has gone viral for embarrassingly bad reasons again. This isn’t particularly news; in fact, rouse me when she goes viral for something good.

Instead, it’s the embarrassing hill that she’s planted her flag on, one which stopped mattering years ago: She believes if you’re traveling, “you should be wearing a mask” due to COVID, and if you won’t do such things in the name of “showing basic solidarity, you are not a serious person.”

Now, there is some context here — and it manages to be almost as fatuous as Lorenz’s posts, although it’s rather stunning that Lorenz managed to top it on the fatuousness-meter. See, far-left protest group Code Pink just went to Cuba in support of the communist state, where they reportedly engaged in all kinds of hijinks — including taking down the electrical grid for a concert, staying in five-star hotels in a desperately poor nation, and generally making Code Pink-esque buffoons of themselves:

But, as you’ll notice, they’re not wearing any masks. Granted, that’s because COVID was six years ago and they didn’t work in the first place. But of all the things Lorenz could have been Not Happy™ about regarding Code Pink’s commie junket, this is what she decided to turn her attention to.

“If you’re traveling to Cuba or any impoverished community, or just generally, you should be wearing a mask,” she wrote on Sunday. “We’re 6 years into an ongoing pandemic and airborne disease is real no matter how many ‘leftists’ want to scream and stomp their feet and shout RFK talking points.”

Related:
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“It’s really so easy to not infect and kill ppl around you. No one is saying u have to be perfect, but if you respond to disabled ppl asking you not to kill/maim them and other vulnerable folks by having a meltdown instead of showing basic solidarity, you are not a serious person,” she added.

There are takes and then there are takes, and this one definitely deserves the italics.

Assume masks worked at some point during COVID. (The evidence doesn’t point that way, but let’s just live in Lorenz-land for a moment here.) This may have been something to get yourself in a tizzy about in the autumn of 2020 — but it’s March of 2026. We’ve gotten to the point where COVID is just another flu and we don’t talk about case loads or respirators or anything like that.

In other words, this looks beyond silly — on brand for Lorenz, I’ll concede, but yet another reminder of how preposterous the American left once looked on the subject of face-diapers, and still occasionally looks.

Also bad optics: Telling privileged liberals to mask up and don sanitary protection in a developing country:

But then again, realizing these optics would require some level of self-awareness, and Lorenz’s lack of it isn’t just a bug but a feature of her shamelessness.

Whatever the case, one thing is for sure: When Lorenz dies, probably years from now, you can picture the eulogy easily, or at least the opening. A figure will ascend to the podium, look out over the audience, and shake their head. Then, after a moment, the words will escape their lips: “Why aren’t you masked? Don’t you realize we’re only 53 years into a pandemic? Seventy-five years to flatten the curve!”

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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