When you are as famous as the wildly popular music superstar Taylor Swift is, every little thing you do will fall under intense scrutiny.

Such celebrities could easily let all that prying and microscopic analysis get to them — or they could playfully shake it off, as Swift has done with some strange allegations.

As Newsweek noted Monday, some people have accused Swift of dabbling in witchcraft or some other form of “sorcery.”

One example from the outlet: They say the singer is “doing a spell with her coven” on stage while performing the song “Willow.”

Now, while it’s certainly fair to accuse Swift of having a cult-like following, it seems like a bit of a stretch to call her a witch with an actual cult.

Or is it?

Swift took to social media on Monday to share a strange moment from a weekend concert, and it was a moment so bizarre that she pre-emptively jumped in front of any further “sorcery” allegations.

In the clip, Swift is singing “Labyrinth” in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during Saturday’s stop of her “Eras Tour.”

That 2022 song’s lyrics include the following line in its chorus: “I thought the plane was going down / How’d you turn it right around?”

On Saturday, as Swift was uttering those words, an airplane flew by the stadium in a serendipitous coincidence.

“Never beating the sorcery allegations,” she said in her post.

Never beating the sorcery allegations ✨🛬✨ pic.twitter.com/d0mlvF4gZW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 13, 2023

Obviously, a wild coincidence and a Halloween-y aesthetic do not make one a sorceress, but this incident obviously won’t quiet those inclined to believe otherwise.

Whereas Swift’s “mysticism” and witchcraft all point to being in jest, similar questions are cropping up lately about the musician’s newfound NFL fandom.

Whether she’s a fan of football or just there to root for her paramour, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce, some football fans seem a little tired of the wall-to-wall Taylor Swift coverage during Chiefs games.

Swift’s newfound football fandom also has led to some awkward moments — such as a Pittsburgh Steelers legend accusing her of lip-syncing and conspiratorial fans thinking the NFL wants to favor the Chiefs for more Swift coverage.

The singer’s “Eras Tour” began in March in Arizona and is currently in Brazil, with dates this month in Sao Paolo and Rio de Janeiro.

The tour runs through December 2024, with stops next year in Japan, Australia, Europe and Canada.

