Taylor Swift Concert Interrupted as She Begins Coughing, Gagging: 'I'm So Sorry'

 By Maire Clayton  June 5, 2023 at 3:25pm
Pop star Taylor Swift had an unusual mishap during her sold-out Sunday concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium.

Playing to over 60,000 adoring fans, Swift’s set came to a halt when a rogue bug decided to jump down the singer’s throat.

Covering her mouth, she started coughing for a few moments, until she was able to state, “I just swallowed a bug.

“I’m so sorry.”

The “Shake It Off” singer ended up trying to do just that. “Oh, delicious. Oh, God.

“Is there any chance that none of you saw that?” Swift coyly asked her audience.

Then she proceeded to start coughing and gagging once more.

But of course, the Swifties did see it and shared the moment to social media:


“It’s fine, it’s all, it’s — I’ve swallowed it.”

She quipped, “OK. So I’m just gonna try not to do as many of those. This is gonna happen again tonight.

“There’s so many bugs. There’s a thousand of them. Anyway, this has been fun.”

Are you a fan of Taylor Swift?
Swift is currently on her sold-out Eras tour. Some individuals have spent the equivalent of a new car to see the artist, as the cost of resale tickets soar.

During her first of three shows in Chicago on Friday, Swift decided to address the fact that June is “pride month.”

“I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTQ community,” the 33-year-old said.

“Because you know we can’t talk about ‘pride month’ without talking about pain — there right now, and recently, in the recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk.”

During a May tour stop in Philadelphia, Swift got into a brief exchange with a security guard who was allegedly hassling a Swiftie in the crowd.

The singer saw and told him mid-song, “She wasn’t doing anything,” and followed up with a “Hey! Stop!”

