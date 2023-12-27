Taylor Swift Fan's Cause of Death Determined by Forensics Report After She Collapsed at Concert

A Taylor Swift fan who died at one of the pop singer’s concerts in South America last month succumbed to heat exhaustion, according to a report.

The death of a 23-year-old Brazilian named Ana Clara Benevides Machado grabbed headlines following a concert in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 17.

The young woman attended the show, which was part of Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”

NBC News reported at the time that in addition to Benevides’ death, multiple people fell ill during the show, which was attended by an estimated 60,000 people.

The high temperature in the city on the date of the concert reached 105 degrees, according to the Associated Press.

The outlet, which obtained a forensics report completed on Benevides, reported that she collapsed from heat exhaustion and died at a local hospital hours later.

The heat resulted in a “serious compromise of her lungs,” which resulted in “sudden death,” a pathologist ruled.

The young woman had no preexisting health conditions, and drugs did not play a role in her passing.

She had waited in line to enter the show for hours.

In addition to Benevides’ death, a reported 1,000 fainted during, before, or after the show, The Washington Post reported.

Swift contacted Benevides’ family after her death and donated money to them. She also invited them to attend another one of her shows in Brazil.

In a statement on Instagram, Swift said of the 23-year-old’s death, “[It] is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.”

In a post on the platform last month, Swift stated, “Bringing a tour to Brazil has been something I’ve dreamt of for years, and those fans blew my expectations away.”

Benevides reportedly traveled hours to watch Swift sing live — going as far as to fly for the first time to see her in person, the AP reported.

The company that organized Swift’s shows in South America, TF4, is under criminal investigation over the conditions at the Nov. 17 concert in Rio.

The company has argued that it provided ample water to concertgoers and denied allegations that show attendees were not allowed to bring in outside water.

“In our 40 years in the business, this company had never registered a tragic episode,” the company said of the deadly concert.

Authorities in Brazil are expected to testify now that Benevides’ official cause of death has been released.

