Taylor Swift Fans Literally Shake the Earth, Cause 'Seismic Activity' During Wild Concert

There was a whole lot of shakin’ going on over the weekend as the Taylor Swift Era Tour hit Edinburgh.

“Taylor Swift’s Scottish crowds were so enthusiastic at the weekend that her concerts shook the earth!” the British Geological Survey wrote in a post on X.

The seismic quivering peaked all three nights of Swift’s Edinburgh appearances during the song “…Ready For It?,” according to Deadline.

Shaking their way into second and third place, respectively, were “Cruel Summer” and “champagne problems.”

Taylor Swift’s Scottish crowds were so enthusiastic at the weekend that her concerts shook the earth! Here is the BGS playlist of her most seismic hits: ⚡ …Ready For It

☀️ Cruel Summer

🍾 champagne problems

💃 Shake It Off

💘 But Daddy I Love Him

🚘 Getaway Car https://t.co/Ys8vMeEO41 — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) June 13, 2024

The BGS said that earth-shaking Swifites could be felt up to 3.73 miles from Murrayfield Stadium, where Swift performed to more than 200,000 people over the weekend.

According to the BGS, Eras Tour fans dancing to the music hit a peak of 160 beats per minute as Swift sang “…Ready For It?.” All that shaking generated about 80 kilowatts of power, or what BGS said was about the power contained in 6,000 car batteries.

The BGS data measured what the science types call the maximum amplitude of motion, which measures how much the ground moves. Friday night’s crowd topped the weekend at recording 23.4 nanometers worth of movement.

“It’s amazing that we’ve been able to measure the reaction of thousands of concert goers remotely through our data. The opportunity to explore a seismic activity created by a different kind of phenomenon has been a thrill,” BGS seismologist Callum Harrison said.

“Clearly Scotland’s reputation for providing some of the most enthusiastic audiences remains well intact!”

Swift has made the earth move before. A study concluded Swift made a seismic impact in her August 2023 show at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, while a July 2023 show at Lumen Field in Seattle generated the “equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.”

But Swift is not the earth-shaking champion, according to the Guardian.

Friday’s show eclipsed Beyoncé, who generated 14 nanometers in May 2023, while Bruce Springsteen only managed 13.8 nanometers that same month.

The record is held by Harry Styles, whose fans generated 30.9 nanometers of shaking power in May 2023.

But Swift fans were thrilled with what they saw and heard.

“Honestly, it was the most magical and wonderful night,” Friday night attendee Lindsay Hempenstall said, according to Sky News.

She summed up the show: “A stadium full of complete love and joy, singing at the top of our lungs and sharing it all with more than 70,000 other people and my nine-year-old daughter.”

