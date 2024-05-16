Taylor Swift Fans Target Travis Kelce's Christian Teammate for Song Reference in Speech - 'This is Insane'
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is the latest recipient of leftist vitriol for his commencement speech to the graduating class of Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts college in Atchison, Kansas, on Saturday.
Butker — a teammate of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce — quoted the pop star in his address.
This was in a reference to Catholic priests, who Butker says, find happiness from the approval of their parishioners and “in searching for this, they let their guard down and become overly familiar. This undue familiarity will prove to be problematic every time because, as my teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘familiarity breeds contempt.'”
While that comment in itself would not draw the attention of the degenerate mob prowling X, Butker’s other comments did.
He referred to diversity, equity and inclusion policies, or DEI, as “tyranny” and spoke about pride — “the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it” — while lambasting President Joe Biden as a fellow Catholic.
“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally. He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure, to many people, it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice.”
Butker also addressed the women in the room and their roles as mothers, saying, “Some of you [women in the graduating class] may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”
He also addressed the men in the graduating class. “To the gentlemen here today: Part of what plagues our society is this lie that has been told to you that men are not necessary in the home or in our communities. As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, disfunction and chaos set in.”
He boldly called on them to “be unapologetic in your masculinity, fighting against the cultural emasculation of men.”
A conservative ear might hear, in summation, that Butker has summed up in his address some of the major problems we find in our country today.
We do see tyranny in DEI. Pride is excessive and degenerate. Ironically, Biden — who claims to be a God-fearing man — supports abortion.
Men must be men. Women must do the same.
With that view, it’s obvious why the pitchforks were out from the other end of the political spectrum.
One user raged at Butker’s use of Swift’s lyrics.
One of the worst parts of this NFL player’s awful speech is that he quoted a Taylor Swift song before telling women they should be homemakers and serve their man’s career.https://t.co/XxpP1eQCg4
— Outsports (@outsports) May 14, 2024
Another fumed, “Harrison Butker, a dude I had never heard of until today, did a bang-up job of becoming one of the most hated men in North America in the space of one 20-minute speech full of bigotry and misogyny. F*** this guy. This is insane.”
One Swift fan called for violence, saying, “I hope that Harrison Butker tries to tell Travis that Taylor emasculates him cause she works and isn’t at home cooking and taking care of babies. And I hope Travis beats the s*** out of him.”
Of course, it is perfectly permissible for Swift to voice support for mainstream leftist ideas, but when Butker goes the other direction, it’s viewed as going too far.
Such double standards are par for the course with the left: My liberal ideas are to be championed and spread. You conservatives try the same, and I will slap you back in line.
Anyone going after Butker is not brave or courageous. It is cowardly and disgraceful behavior to simply go along with the mainstream narratives that are undoubtedly a destructive force in this country.
Butker is the only one going against the grain here, not Swift or left-wing X. Conservative values are despised and shunned from mainstream circles.
It truly takes courage to speak your mind when you know you will be hated for it.
As Jesus warned, “If the world hates you, keep mind that it hated me first.” — John 15:18.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.