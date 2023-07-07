Share
Taylor Swift Forced to Clean Up Her Act in Tribeca

 By Maire Clayton  July 7, 2023 at 12:56pm
Will pop star Taylor Swift be able to “Shake It Off” with these fines?

The New York Post reported the singer has racked up thousands of dollars worth of fines since she bought an apartment in Tribeca, Manhattan.

The singer bought the property in 2017 and has reportedly been “ticketed 32 times, totaling $3,010, for failing to keep the sidewalks in front of her building clean,” the outlet reported.

Swift has been fined “for failing to clean the area in front of her building, having a dirty sidewalk, and improperly disposing of garbage.”

“Over the years, the unsightly stream of grime has included piles of newspapers, bottles and cardboard; napkins and wrappers; and ‘scattered ashtray contents’ and a cigarette carton, according to the summonses,” the Post reported.

The “Anti Hero” songstress is “responsible for maintaining the 27 feet of sidewalk in front of her property,” according to Vanity Fair.

“She doesn’t care about leaving trash out,” one individual told the Post.

“I think she’s more focused on her multi-million dollar tour that’s bankrupting all her fans.”

Swift is currently on her sold-out Eras tour, and has made news almost every stop of the way.

The singer had accidentally swallowed a bug during a previous concert.

Swift later expressed her support for the LGBT community during her June stop in Chicago.

One individual doesn’t believe Swift is fully to blame for the trash that has accumulated. “It’s probably the fans waiting for her and smoking while they’re bored,” Christine O’Connor told the Post. “She doesn’t even smoke!”

Maire Clayton
Conversation