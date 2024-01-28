Taylor Swift 'Furious' After Graphic AI Images Go Viral, May Push for Legal Action Against Deepfake Site

As the tech and government worlds try to respond, the Taylor Swift universe is seething over deepfake images of the pop singer that emerged on social media last week.

By NBC’s count, images of Swift in graphic poses were viewed more than 27 million times after first being posted to X.

“Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge,” the Daily Mail quoted a source close to Swift, who has been in the spotlight for dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as saying.

“It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with. These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone,” the source said.

“Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious, as are her fans obviously. They have the right to be, and every woman should be. The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this and laws must be enacted,” the source said.

those taylor ai pics is so disgusting and whoever started this should be in jail! that’s literally sexual abuse, protect taylor swift — segryl ✰ (@ryldiaries) January 26, 2024

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the tech community must respond, according to NBC.

“Yes, we have to act,” he said.

Do you support banning AI? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (1730 Votes) No: 12% (232 Votes)

“I think we all benefit when the online world is a safe world. And so I don’t think anyone would want an online world that is completely not safe for both content creators and content consumers. So therefore, I think it behooves us to move fast on this,” Nadella said.

As of Saturday, X had adapted its search function to make searches for Taylor Swift come up empty, although other combinations of her name produced normal searches, according to CNN.

“This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue,” a representative of X said.

What happened to Taylor Swift is appalling. I’m glad more people are now aware of the ways in which AI can be used to create horrific forms of image-based sexual abuse. It’s been going on for years – I’ve been researching and writing about it since 2018. Welcome to the nightmare. https://t.co/3Ct0V0MIjd — Kelsey Farish (@KelseyFarish) January 28, 2024

Angry Swifites calling for action got the attention of the Biden White House.

“We are alarmed by the reports of the…circulation of images that you just laid out – of false images to be more exact, and it is alarming,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, according to ABC.

“While social media companies make their own independent decisions about content management, we believe they have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation, and non-consensual, intimate imagery of real people,” she said.

Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle of New York is hoping the episode gives life to his bill to make sharing digitally altered explicit images without a person’s consent a federal crime.

“We’re certainly hopeful the Taylor Swift news will help spark momentum and grow support for our bill, which as you know, would address her exact situation with both criminal and civil penalties,” a representative for Morelle said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.