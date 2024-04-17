Taylor Swift Gets Drunk at Coachella, Apologizes to Travis Kelce for Drinking too Much: Lip Reader

When we last encountered the people’s favorites, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, controversy had developed.

The Swifties learned that Kelce had put a “like” on a social media post containing photos and video of world nemesis Donald Trump.

But now there’s more in the continuing sage of the Swift and Kelce romance.

The pair attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last weekend in Indio, California.

And according to Jackie Gonzalez of “Squid Game: The Challenge” fame, Swift may have been intoxicated during the event.

Gonzalez’ deafness makes her an excellent lip reader, and she visually “overheard” Swift’s apology to Kelce at the event, according to the Page Six section of the New York Post.

Gonzalez videoed Swift and Kelce while they were at the festival and provided lip-reading interpretations of the couple’s conversations in videos she posted on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

At the start of the video, Gonzalez interpreted Swift as saying, “Oh my God! We’re in the front?” as the couple entered a portion of the venue.

Throughout the video, Gonzalez also said that Swift introduced Kelce to someone and sang along with one of her own songs.

Then came the drunken apology: “That’s the best thing that’s happened tonight. Sorry I’m drunk,” Gonzalez claimed Swift said to Kelce as the couple stood in the crowd.

Ever the fan, Gonzalez wrote on Instagram: “I’ve never been so happy for someone I’ve never met.”

Gonzalez acknowledged her interpretations may not be completely accurate in a disclaimer: “Lip reading is not a reliable form of communication, all statements are alleged,” she wrote.

But why would Kelce and Swift sit in the public seats, where they could subject themselves to the unique eavesdropping ability of someone like Gonzalez?

Kelce talked about it with his brother Jason Kelce, who is also his co-host on the “New Heights” podcast.

While he and Swift could have attended backstage in some privacy, Kelce said he preferred to see the show from the perspective of the crowd.







“I like to see it from the fan’s perspective,” Travis Kelce said.

“I’m a fan of the music. I’m a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage,” he continued.

“Yeah. We probably could have finessed it that way [backstage], but I think it’s just that more of an experience if your in the pit, man, if you’re in the madness with all the fans.”

So the two superstars sat with the folks, where their every move (and what they were saying, even if not heard) was available to be sent out to the world.

The price of fame.

