Taylor Swift Gets Political with New Song and Music Video that Mocks Heartland America

By Jack Davis
Published June 17, 2019 at 10:38am
Taylor Swift’s new anthem for understanding openly mocks Americans opposed to the gay lifestyle while those in favor of it cavort to the tune of her latest single.

On Monday, the singer’s “You Need To Calm Down” debuted on “Good Morning America.” The song, trotted out in the midst of Pride Month, makes its strong political overtones unmistakable at the end of the video with a sentence that reads, “Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org.”

The Equality Act, if passed, would amend the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, CNN reported.

The video features multiple celebrities who identify as LGBTQ, including Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Porter, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon, Chester Lockhart, Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France.

In its images, the video, which racked up more than 2 million views in its first four hours, offers a stark difference between those who dance to Swift’s tune and those who do not. That difference offended some on Twitter.

Protesters opposed to the LGBTQ party surrounding a gay wedding are ragged, dirty, missing teeth and, in essence, caricatures of Americans who oppose gay marriage as seen by Swift and the entertainment industry.

The song’s lyrics begin with a call for calm, claiming “”stressin’ and obsessin’ ’bout somebody else is no fun.”

But once the song gets to its second verse, the overall plea for calm become one-sided, as protesters are told, “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD,” referring to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. Swift added the acronym a second time.

GLAAD repaid Swift for the plug by giving her one in turn.

“Taylor Swift is one of the world’s biggest pop stars,” said Anthony Ramos, Director of Talent Engagement at GLAAD, according to the organization’s website. “The fact that she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally. ‘You Need to Calm Down’ is the perfect Pride anthem, and we’re thrilled to see Taylor standing with the LGBTQ community to promote inclusivity, equality, and acceptance this Pride month.”

The song draws a contrast between the happy people enlightened by support for gay marriage and the angry ones opposed, who are attired in flannel shirts and dirty jeans and are often missing teeth.

“Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark ages / Makin’ that sign must’ve taken all night,” the song says, referring to a protester whose sign misspells “moron” and another whose sign misspells “homosexuality.”

Anyone against Swift’s views then gets told to “control your urges to scream about all the people you hate / ‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay.”

Some fans thought the song is less about support for gay rights than tapping into a piece of the market.

The video includes a scene of Swift and former nemesis Katy Perry dressed up as a hamburger and fries, enjoying each other’s company.

This venture into politics follows Swift’s effort in November to get fans to oppose Sen. Marsha Blackburn in her successful campaign for a U.S. Senate seat.

The song is from Swift’s upcoming album “Lover,” which is due to be released Aug. 23.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







