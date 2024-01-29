The NFL has gone all-in like a star-struck teenager for pop megastar Taylor Swift, but die-hard football fans not so much. Then again, if what she seemed to be saying to a CBS game day camera crew is any indication, Swift may be getting a bit tired of the football spotlight, too.

Swift was on hand once again attending Sunday’s playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. The pop star was there to see her boyfriend, Chiefs star Travis Kelce, as she has been for most of the Chiefs games this season.

Kelce didn’t disappoint either Swift or Chiefs fans by scoring the very first touchdown of the game.

The Chiefs star caught a 19-yard pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter of the AFC championship game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Naturally, the camera crew immediately cut to Taylor Swift, who was in the stands watching, The Independent reported.

After watching a few minutes of the Chiefs vs. Ravens game today, it’s official, Taylor Swift is the most annoying person on planet Earth by a country mile. pic.twitter.com/7y3tl8MHr7 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 28, 2024

The media was all about Swift’s attendance at Sunday’s AFC championship game, of course. News outlet after news outlet were all a twitter about Swift’s black coat, paired with a red top, a gold necklace, and her signature red lipstick.

And after the game, the media went nutso with warm tingles when Swift was seen planting a smacker on Kelce’s lips on the field as the team celebrated the win, which has them headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

Still, there was one moment where Swift herself seemed to have become a bit exasperated with the wall-to-wall coverage of her attendance at the game.

In the second quarter, the CBS cameras once again sought her out to splash her face across the jumbotron and TV screens everywhere.

But she seemed a bit less than amused, HuffPost reported.

As the camera focused in on her face, Swift apparently told them to “go away, please.”

Taylor Swift on-camera during a Grammys promo says, “Go away, please” pic.twitter.com/XpEw6zBq0N — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) January 28, 2024

If Swift is sick of the NFL attention, die-hard football fans are even more fed up with it all.

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski spoke for a lot of fans when he urged the NFL to stop with all the fawning over Swift. In Oct. he said “It’s just a little bit too much.”

“We want more football. Yes, it’s fine that you show her, but not every single play,” Gronk said, adding, “Show the players. Show the player celebrations.”

Surly fans also sent Swift a harsh message last month when they booed her during the Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In the end, the NFL is hoping that the millions of young, mostly female, viewers they are gaining thanks to Swift’s attendance at the games will stick around once she tires of attending the games in person. While that seems highly unlikely — they will probably nearly all vanish once Swift stops going to games — the league is making out while it can.

Meanwhile, fans are getting madder about it by the game.

