Taylor Swift Halts Concert to Deliver Message to Young Fans, Christian Parents Won't Like This

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of pop star Taylor Swift?

Writing music about all of her exes? Perhaps it’s the iconic red scarf? Maybe it’s the whole Ticketmaster fiasco that plagued her current Eras tour — which has led some to pay almost the price of a new car to see the star.

Well, before all of that, there is something that she really should be known for but has seemingly skirted by with over the years. Not only does she have the “long list of ex-lovers,” as she sings in the song “Blank Space,” but she has a long history of aligning herself with the LGBT agenda.

And she showed this again Friday in Chicago.

As June is “pride month,” Swift decided to stop her sold-out show and give a message to all of her fans regarding it.

Swift began, “I’m looking out tonight, and I’m seeing so many incredible, just individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you.”

“And one of the things that makes me feel so prideful,” the singer continued. “Being with you during ‘pride month,’ getting to sing the words to ‘You Need to Calm Down.’

“Where there are lyrics like ‘can’t you just not step on his gown’ or ‘shade never made anybody less gay’ and you guys are screaming those lyrics.”

Swift is referring to this 2019 song:







At one point in the music video, transgender actor Laverne Cox — a man who claims to be a woman — walks out of a trailer to water a plastic flamingo, causing another man, smitten by Cox’s presence, to faint … and all while holding the transgender flag.

Yes, you read that correctly, and years before the current LGBT push.

Swift also included numerous drag queens in the video, impersonating celebrities such as Adele, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce.

Even this year, the singer’s love interest for the music video “Lavender Haze” was played by transgender model Laith Ashley De La Cruz, a woman who claims to be a man.

Regarding the role, De La Cruz wrote, “Thank you for being an ally and for continuously using your platform for good. Representation matters.”

Swift added during her Chicago stop, “I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTQ community.

“I really wish that.”

But oh no, Swift wasn’t finished yet.

“Because you know we can’t talk about ‘pride month’ without talking about pain — there right now, and recently, in the recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk.

“It’s painful for everyone — every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities,” the singer added.

“That’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are.'”

And that’s where Swift crosses a line the Christian parents of her fan base won’t like. Christianity calls upon its followers to love their neighbors, but also to recognize the truths of the Bible.

When Swift moves from entertainment into politics, she endorses the left’s current political obsessions, which are growing increasingly hostile to traditional Christian beliefs — essentially pitting her fans from Christian households against the parents who raised them.

She has also publicly espoused the right of women to abort their children, under the guise of being able “to choose what happens to their bodies.”

In 2020, the singer endorsed now-President Joe Biden. She told the fashion publication V Magazine, “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.”

Ah yes, Biden. The man who has the most pristine image, with a record that includes going toe to toe with Corn Pop, telling African-Americans “You ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him, and talking about how you can only go to a 7-Eleven if you have an Indian accent.

Swift has clearly aligned herself with a leftist ideology and has done so for many years now.

As Swift sings, “I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser.”

Yes, Taylor, you really do. But as consumers, we shouldn’t make the same mistake. We should really continue to look at where we spend our money and make decisions that align with our beliefs.

Now, I’m just waiting for Swift’s new boyfriend to be revealed as Dylan Mulvaney.

