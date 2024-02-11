Taylor Swift Races to Private Jet Only Moments After Tokyo Concert Ends to See Travis Kelce at Super Bowl

With the applause of her fans still ringing in her ears, pop star Taylor Swift began her trek to the Super Bowl.

Swift left Japan Saturday night Tokyo time from Haneda airport, according to the New York Post.

Swift had been a running NFL storyline this season because of her relationship with Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who play the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The Associated Press noted that even the time zones were accommodating for Swift, because taking off from Tokyo at midnight was the equivalent of leaving Las Vegas at 7 a.m. Saturday.

It’s been a big #SuperBowl storyline. Will Taylor Swift make it to the game on time? She’s apparently almost there. KCBS captured this video, reportedly of her getting off her private jet after landing in LA from Tokyo today. Full story: https://t.co/nkgPcCyt85 pic.twitter.com/De7rQmKCIU — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 11, 2024

And, as the Post noted, the much-hyped ocean-hopping is nothing new for Swift, who flew from Asia to Los Angeles and back last weekend to grab her fourth Album of the Year Grammy award.

Swift posted a message to her Asian fans en route to the Super Bowl.

“Tokyo!!! Those 4 shows at Tokyo Dome were so wonderful. I’d missed you all so much and loved being on stage frolicking around with my fellow performers and band again. Thank you to everyone who lives in and around Tokyo, and everyone who traveled far and wide to be there with us,” she posted on her Instagram account.

Social media was posting images of what was said to be Swift’s arrival Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

Although the Swift hype grates on some, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is just fine with all the attention, even if the game is in the shadow of the Swift-Kelce storyline.

“Having the Taylor Swift effect is also a positive,” Goodell said, according to Deadline.

“Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people, they seem very happy. She knows great entertainment and I think that’s why she loves NFL football. I think it’s great to have her a part of it. Obviously, it creates a buzz, another group of young fans. Particularly young women,” he said.

Not everyone is on board.

“I’m not looking forward to watching America gawk while their favorite sweetheart watches her beau play America’s favorite sport. But Usher’s performing during halftime, so hey, I’ll tune in for his 13-minute performance,” Taryn Finley wrote for the Huffington Post.

And if it sounds like I’m a hater, I am,” she wrote.

