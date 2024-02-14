Taylor Swift Removed Kanye West from Super Bowl Seat in Front of Her Suite, According to Ex-NFL Star

According to a claim from former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, Taylor Swift had rapper Kanye West — known as Ye — removed from a section near her and from Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Per Marshall, Swift became enraged that West intended to cash in on her publicity by being seen in TV shots of her reactions to the game, which her boyfriend Travis Kelce was set to start in.

But a representative for the rapper has disputed Marshall’s claim, and so do photos.

Marshall, who played in the league for 13 seasons, made the claim on Monday on his podcast a day after he attended the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

While speaking on his “Paper Route” podcast, Marshall claimed Swift, whom he at first confused with pop singer Katy Perry, did not want West anywhere near her.

“Kanye West pulls up to Vegas. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth, so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye’s face was going to be there. … He had a mask on with his logo on the mask,” Marshall claimed.

JUST IN: Former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall claims Taylor Swift got Kanye West kicked out of the Super Bowl. Wild if true. The comments were made by Marshall on the @IAMATHLETEpod podcast. Kanye allegedly purposely purchased seats right in front of Taylor Swift so every time… pic.twitter.com/Dc2eR5YDqM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 13, 2024

He continued, correcting himself to note he meant Swift and not Perry:

“So Taylor Swift gets pissed off, she — boom, boom — makes a call or two. Everybody is involved. He gets kicked out the stadium.”

The claim has gone viral while a person close to West said there is no truth to it.

In a comment to TMZ a representative for West said, “This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true.”

West did attend the game with his wife Bianca Censori.

The rapper adorned a full face covering with a crucifix on it and was reportedly not well-received by those around him at the game.

Kanye West wears Alexander McQueen crucifix mask at Super Bowl 2024 with Bianca Censori https://t.co/EG0V2QWIHn pic.twitter.com/OfKFllDMtK — Page Six (@PageSix) February 12, 2024

Page Six reported West’s former friend, far-left actor Leonardo DiCaprio, ignored him throughout the game.

West made headlines beginning late in 2022 when he claimed Jews were running both the media and the music industry, and he also later claimed that Adolf Hitler was unfairly portrayed as a menace by historians during an InfoWars interview that appeared to make Alex Jones uncomfortable.

The “Runaway” rapper kept a low profile for a time before he recently issued an apology to the Jewish people.

West and Swift did have an unforgettable and controversial run-in in 2009 at the annual MTV Video Music Awards.

While Swift accepted an award for Best Female Video, West stormed the stage, took her microphone and claimed the award belonged to R&B singer Beyonce.

