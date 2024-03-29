Taylor Swift Search Results Jump 351% After Fans Notice Travis Kelce's Viral New Look
The romantic relationship between NFL star tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift can still get people talking in the offseason, according to skyrocketing Google searches of the couple in recent days.
Not only were Kelce and Swift the talk of the internet during Kansas City Chiefs games last season, but a few photos were able to spike searches for anything related to the pair this week while they were on vacation.
Numerous entertainment industry publications reported that the couple were seen together in the Bahamas.
Images of their vacation — especially those of Kelce sporting a large-than-normal midsection — attracted a lot of attention online.
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Pack on PDA While Swimming In the Bahamas | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/oEmucqLIaY
— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 25, 2024
The three-time Super Bowl champ was accused of having a “dad bod,” which is more or less a kind way to say a man is both out of shape and somehow still muscular all at the same time.
Travis Kelce Proudly Displays Dad Bod While Getting Handsy With Taylor Swift On Beach Vacation
Nobody is enjoying the NFL offseason more than Travis Kelce
MORE HERE: https://t.co/59hVpXYGgZhttps://t.co/59hVpXYGgZ
— BroBible (@BroBible) March 25, 2024
Many on social media rejected that notion.
If Travis Kelce has a dad bod, I’m The Whale starring Brendan Fraser https://t.co/BT6AG6E9Lv
— Josh McLean (@RadioMcLean) March 28, 2024
Man, they really keep moving the goal posts on what a dad bod is. Now you gotta be in Travis Kelce shape to even qualify as schlubbish? https://t.co/RXcoV6RDzE
— Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) March 28, 2024
Kelce isn’t a dad, hence no dad bod.
— Dena (@Cricket070112) March 27, 2024
According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, citing analytics from QRFY, the beach photo of Kelce and Swift drew so much attention that Google searches of the Bahamas spiked by 351 percent on March 25 over reports of their vacation.
In addition, searches for the term “yellow bikinis” jumped by 770 percent – almost certainly because of Swift’s swimsuit.
Meanwhile, searches for the term “Travis Kelce Bahamas” spiked, as did the names of some of the more popular locations in the Bahamas.
Searches for some of those areas jumped by as much as 2,000 percent.
Swift has no concerts scheduled until May, while Kelce won’t play in a regular season game until September, so the attention the couple received during last season has not faded with both of the stars taking a few months off.
As far as Kelce’s “dad bod” is concerned, the Chiefs star defended his appearance this week during an appearance on the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.
After Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley asked the brothers which one could consume more alcohol, the issue of weight was raised.
According to TMZ Sports, Jason Kelce — a seven-time Pro Bowl center who recently announced his retirement after 13 years with the Eagles — generally weighs in around 280 pounds, while his younger brother usually cuts down to around 250 pounds for the NFL season.
Travis Kelce joked, “We’re in the same weight class now.”
While defending some added pounds, the younger of the brothers said, “It’s March!”
In any event, sports fans who were peeved by the attention Kelce and Swift were receiving during the NFL season had better buckle up if the two are still an item by the fall.
The relationship between them is now officially a cultural phenomenon — as are the Kelce brothers.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.