Taylor Swift Tries to Put Her Finger on the Electoral Scale, Picks Between Trump and Kamala

If you’re one of those hardcore Democrats who rage against NFL fans who are irked by cutaways to Taylor Swift taking away attention from Kansas City Chiefs games, all I have to say is this: Now you know how they feel.

On Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met for the first presidential debate. I say first because things went well enough for Harris that, almost immediately following the match-up, her campaign said they were up for a rematch — something they hadn’t agreed to.

Like it or not, Trump fans, but Tuesday wasn’t an unalloyed victory — nor, in fact, was anyone spinning it that way. After a strong start, the debate turned into a three-on-one in which both moderators repeatedly rebuked Trump for virtually every breath of air he took.

It didn’t help matters any, either, that the former president managed to take the bait on a Harris dig about crowd sizes that literally nobody should have cared about — but that, unfortunately, Trump did, very much.

Kamala Harris just baited Trump into going on an unhinged rant about crowd size. Executed perfectly 30 minutes into the debate. pic.twitter.com/FkUiRCOa03 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 11, 2024

Trump regained his footing later in the debate, especially delivering a strong closing statement — but, by that point, the headlines had already written themselves.

Here are just a few from the front splash page of The New York Times, pretty much the official party organ of the Democratic establishment: “Harris Puts Trump on Defensive in Fierce Debate.” “Donald Trump Made a Raving, Rambling Fool of Himself in That Debate.” “Over 90 Minutes, Trump Descended to His True Self.”

It was nowhere near that bad, of course, but Tuesday night was going to be Kamala’s night in establishment media-land. Or it was going to be her night, except for a scene-stealer and attention sponge that we’ve come to know (bad pun incoming) all too well.

The Taylor Swift endorsement has landed. pic.twitter.com/anCll8NR5z — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 11, 2024

Yes, on a night where the import thing should have been Americans deciding who they would vote for as the leader of the free world, Taylor Swift decided it was high time make America know who she was voting for to be said leader.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” she said on Instagram.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she continued.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

She signed off as “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.” Sigh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Now, the question has been posed before: “Why should we care?” And those words aren’t coming from me, they’re coming from a guest essay in the New York Times titled “The Taylor Swift Endorsement Fantasy” from just a few days ago, penned by B.D. McClay — billed as “a critic, essayist and Swiftie.”

“Ms. Swift’s popularity can’t be discounted, and it cuts through all sorts of American divides. An NBC News poll in 2023 reported that Ms. Swift was regarded favorably or neutrally by nearly 80 percent of registered voters,” McClay wrote.

“If she wears a specific pair of shoes in public, those shoes might sell out the moment they’re identified. But our political decisions are and should be rooted in more practical concerns. Anger among Arab American voters in Michigan over U.S. support for Israel and the war in Gaza, for example, is significant enough that it could cost Democrats the state. The idea that a Swiftie-inclined voter might ignore those concerns simply because of an endorsement from a favorite pop star isn’t just insulting; it’s dystopian.”

The fact that McClay thinks that we’re not in this dystopian timeline of celebrity worship is quaint and charming, but unconvincing. Yes, there is evidence that a Swift endorsement is irrelevant; her one foray into politics came when she endorsed former Tennessee Democrat Gov. Phil Breseden in what was, when she made the endorsement, a statistically tied race between him and Rep. Marsha Blackburn in 2018. In a bad year for Republicans, Blackburn ended up winning by almost 11 points.

That being said, America is not Tennessee and unlike Breseden — who I find unimpressive, but at least a man who pretends substance matters — the Harris-Walz campaign has exhausted the words “joy” and “vibes” without even bothering to touch on the dreaded P-word. (“Policy.”)

In that environment, yes, “Childless Cat Lady” Taylor Swift’s endorsement will matter more than it probably should. On the other hand, she made the endorsement in a way that can be taken advantage of by Republicans, should they play their cards right.

Remember, this was supposed to be Kamala Harris’ night. If there’s going to be a high point for the Harris-induced media-gasm, it’ll be over the next 24 hours. So, who comes along to take the spotlight? Taylor Swift, of course, who could have made this endorsement during a quiet week and made more of an impact. As always, this is about her, not about America.

In fact, Taylor’s website was already selling Harris-Walz-themed merch just after the endorsement. (Yes, she clearly made her mind up during the debate. If my eyes rolled back any harder after typing that, I’d give myself a traumatic brain injury.)

🚨| Kamala Harris’ official website now offers friendship bracelets for sale following Taylor Swift’s endorsement! “Are you ready for it? Harris-Walz friendship bracelets are here!” pic.twitter.com/HnCROLWp0n — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 11, 2024

And let’s not forget why Taylor Swift is famous. Not just because of her songs, but what her (usually autobiographical) songs are about:

Reminder: Taylor Swift has built an entire career on her inability to choose the right man. Now, she wants us to trust her to choose our next President. Yeah, I’ll pass. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) September 11, 2024

Taylor Swift has just endorsed Kamala Harris for President. Reminder of why so many women identify with her: Husbands – 0

Children – 0

Ex boyfriends – 14

Cats – 3

Abortions: ??? pic.twitter.com/k8h9GY0up9 — Garbage Human (@GarbageHuman24) September 11, 2024

She’s made a career out of picking the wrong man and then writing about it when it failed. Now, one can only hope she can write one of those ditties about a woman, as well.

At the very least, Kamalites, now you know why everyone gets annoyed at the camera cutaways to Taylor Swift during football games. It’s not misogyny and it’s not troglodytism, it’s merely that this is who she is: someone who must be the center of attention, whether she belongs there or not.

