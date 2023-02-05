Taylor Swift's Perverted Christianity - Sodomy Is Good, Protecting Babies Is Awful

America’s founding principle of freedom of religion has led progressives to believe that religion is to be freely interpreted by anyone and everyone to suit their own desires. Liberals have taken advantage of that fact to degrade religion — in particular Christianity — to the point of rendering it unrecognizable.

Taylor Swift — one of the most famous entertainers in the world — is a perfect example of the progressive push to bend the will of God into any shape of their choosing. Hubris is alive and well in American culture and Swift aims to perpetuate it.

Swift talks about her turn to politics and religion in Netflix’s documentary “Miss Americana,” according to CBN. She makes it clear that in her mind being a Christian and touting progressive ideals somehow cohere.

The fact that the two are wildly contradictory doesn’t bother Swift in the slightest.

According to CBN, Swift has been expressing her views about political candidates since Donald Trump got elected to the presidency. Not only that, she’s been gearing her music to promote an LGBT agenda.

Swift’s single, “You Need to Calm Down,” is nothing less than a tribute to the LGBT community and an admonishment to those who disagree with the lifestyle.

In an excerpt from the documentary, Swift also voices her disgust with Tennessee GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn‘s Christian beliefs and policies.

“I can’t see another commercial and see Marsha Blackburn disguising these policies behind the words ‘Tennessee Christian values,'” Swift said. “Those aren’t Tennessee Christian values. I live in Tennessee. I’m a Christian. That’s not what we stand for.”

Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons tweeted Swift’s pronouncement.

“I can’t see another commercial and see [@MarshaBlackburn] disguising these policies behind the words ‘Tennessee Christian values.’ Those aren’t Tennessee Christian values. I live in Tennessee. I’m a Christian. That’s not what we stand for.” — Taylor Swift https://t.co/C651PI3BEZ — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) January 31, 2020

Thank you Taylor Swift for dictating the terms of Christian values to one and all on the behalf of liberals. In those few words, she has moved to co-opt Biblical Christianity to serve her progressive ideas. I guess Senator Blackburn might as well stop attending the church of shame.

When asked about Tennessee lawmakers moving to impose a near-total ban on abortion in 2019, Swift told The Guardian, “Obviously, I’m pro-choice. I just can’t believe this is happening.” She pledged to “do everything I can for 2020.”

A core tenet of Christianity is a love of life. Another is to serve and protect the innocent. Who is more innocent that an unborn child in the womb?

How can this square with Swift’s outspoken support of the anti-life/pro-abortion movement in an interview?

It can’t, at least not coherently. But this doesn’t stop Swift and her liberal allies like Lady Gaga from defying logic in favor of desire.

CBN reported that Lady Gaga — who also calls herself a Christian — came out against Vice President Mike Pence because he believes in traditional marriage between one man and one woman.

“And to Mike Pence, who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ, you are wrong,” Gaga spouted at a Las Vegas concert “You [Pence] say we should not discriminate against Christianity; you are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian,” she said.

“I am a Christian woman,” Gaga claimed. “And what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome.”

Does this mean unrepentant serial killers, rapists, pedophiles, murderers and even satanists should be welcome to participate in Holy Communion at church Sunday morning? It must be because that’s what Gaga’s words convey.

Swift and Gaga are classic examples of celebratized Christianity — a faith wherein everyone is saved without having to show the core signs of being saved: a change of heart. In their world, a person can claim all the blessings of salvation without accepting the fundamental nature of salvation. People can extract the parts of the Bible they like and condemn those that they don’t.

This is not faith in a transcendent God. It’s more a personal credo patched together from non-conflicting parts of fatally conflicting ideologies.

It is symptomatic of a culture that supports a man calling himself a woman simply because he thinks he feels like a she, even though he has no idea what it feels like to be a she because he is a male.

It defines logic, nature and the fundamental truths of Christianity. Do you want your kids listening to “artists” like this who fill their brains with the contradictions and confusion that lead to depression and despair?

Evangelist Franklin Graham put it best. “In reality, being a Christian isn’t just a title we select or a church membership. It is a faith in God and His Word that transforms our lives to be more like the One we follow — Jesus Christ,” as reported by CBN.

Individual desire does not and will never replace the universal truth that is God. Without that truth, the world becomes unmoored on the stormy seas of relativism where desire becomes truth. Only when the storm clears can the stars in heaven help us to navigate the ship back to safety.

Pop stars bent on keeping the storm stirred up like Prospero in Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” will lead only to the shipwreck of Western culture.

