Share
Commentary
Former President Donald Trump tosses a MAGA hat to the crowd before speaking at a rally in Florence, Arizona, on Jan. 15, 2022.
Commentary
Former President Donald Trump tosses a MAGA hat to the crowd before speaking at a rally in Florence, Arizona, on Jan. 15, 2022. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

TDS: Female Passenger Attacked Over Trump Cap, Then Forced Off Plane Along with Her Attacker - Report

 By Randy DeSoto  October 30, 2024 at 5:14pm
Share

Trump Derangement Syndrome was apparently on full display at London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday when two women got into a brawl over one of them wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat.

The U.K. Sun reported that London’s Metropolitan Police received a call at approximately 12:45 p.m. regarding an incident involving two women fighting in the boarding area for a flight bound for Austin, Texas.

“A woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s made counter allegations of affray,” the police told the news outlet.

In other words, it was a she said, she said in terms of who started the physical fight, but it did begin with the woman not wearing the MAGA hat demanding the other take hers off. So TDS was clearly manifesting.

The brawl, which started in the boarding area, continued onto the plane itself, where both passengers were seated in the premium economy section.

“The captain called for assistance, and cops escorted them both off the aircraft — while they continued to exchange obscenities,” according to the Sun.

The flight ended up being delayed from its 12:10 scheduled departure to 2:11 p.m., notably without either woman on board.

British Airways did not want to risk a full-scale knockdown, drag-out fight at 30,000 feet.

A Heathrow source told the Sun, “With the U.S. Presidential election so close, tensions are sky high.”

Should the woman wearing the hat have been allowed to stay on the flight?

“BA officials cannot recall a flight being delayed before due to a passenger’s baseball cap,” the source added. “It was extraordinary.”

The airline told The Sun, “We apologized to our customers for the delay and got them on the way as quickly as possible.”

It seems likely the woman demanding the MAGA hat come off probably has eaten up, and taken seriously, the whole “Trump’s a Nazi” or a would-be dictator narrative that Democrats are constantly pushing.

Think how triggered she would be if she had walked by this pro-Trump event at Arizona State University earlier this month, where hundreds were wearing MAGA hats.

Related:
Puerto Rico Politician Takes Stage at Trump Rally and Buries Left's Manufactured Controversy Once and for All

Or this event at the University of Pittsburgh in September.

It’s almost Election Day.

People want to show their support for Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris. I saw hats promoting both candidates, in relative close proximity, while hiking over the weekend in northern Arizona.

I can happily report that I witnessed no fights break out!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




TDS: Female Passenger Attacked Over Trump Cap, Then Forced Off Plane Along with Her Attacker - Report
Puerto Rico Politician Takes Stage at Trump Rally and Buries Left's Manufactured Controversy Once and for All
Urgent Report: Single Voter ID Linked to Dozens of 'Votes' in Critical Trump State
Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Cites Trump's First Term as He Delivers Inspirational Endorsement
Kari Lake Takes Lead in Arizona US Senate Race: Top Pollster
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation