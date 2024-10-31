TDS: Female Passenger Attacked Over Trump Cap, Then Forced Off Plane Along with Her Attacker - Report

Trump Derangement Syndrome was apparently on full display at London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday when two women got into a brawl over one of them wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat.

The U.K. Sun reported that London’s Metropolitan Police received a call at approximately 12:45 p.m. regarding an incident involving two women fighting in the boarding area for a flight bound for Austin, Texas.

“A woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s made counter allegations of affray,” the police told the news outlet.

In other words, it was a she said, she said in terms of who started the physical fight, but it did begin with the woman not wearing the MAGA hat demanding the other take hers off. So TDS was clearly manifesting.

The brawl, which started in the boarding area, continued onto the plane itself, where both passengers were seated in the premium economy section.

“The captain called for assistance, and cops escorted them both off the aircraft — while they continued to exchange obscenities,” according to the Sun.

The flight ended up being delayed from its 12:10 scheduled departure to 2:11 p.m., notably without either woman on board.

British Airways did not want to risk a full-scale knockdown, drag-out fight at 30,000 feet.

A Heathrow source told the Sun, “With the U.S. Presidential election so close, tensions are sky high.”

Should the woman wearing the hat have been allowed to stay on the flight? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (167 Votes) No: 3% (6 Votes)

“BA officials cannot recall a flight being delayed before due to a passenger’s baseball cap,” the source added. “It was extraordinary.”

The airline told The Sun, “We apologized to our customers for the delay and got them on the way as quickly as possible.”

It seems likely the woman demanding the MAGA hat come off probably has eaten up, and taken seriously, the whole “Trump’s a Nazi” or a would-be dictator narrative that Democrats are constantly pushing.

Think how triggered she would be if she had walked by this pro-Trump event at Arizona State University earlier this month, where hundreds were wearing MAGA hats.

WE ARE TAKING BACK ARIZONA Massive energy today at ASU alongside @GeorgeJanko and @BryceHall This used to be considered a “liberal” campus 🤷‍♂️ Also hosting GOTV events all day with Don Jr. Time to WIN. Let’s roll. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/I5dZrhnpzL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 17, 2024

Or this event at the University of Pittsburgh in September.

BREAKING: Huge Crowd at Pittsburgh University in MAGA Hats to listen to Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/mMRTGOS6wx — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) September 18, 2024

It’s almost Election Day.

People want to show their support for Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris. I saw hats promoting both candidates, in relative close proximity, while hiking over the weekend in northern Arizona.

I can happily report that I witnessed no fights break out!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.