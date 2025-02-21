TDS: Look at These Insane Posts Blaming MAGA for LA Fire Captain's Murder Before Lesbian Lover Named Prime Suspect

President Donald Trump’s most unhinged detractors have a shocking disregard for truth and a jaw-dropping eagerness to spew irresponsible rhetoric.

Of course, those most severely afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome often accidentally reveal their own bigotry.

This week on the social media platform X, Trump haters reflexively responded to the stabbing death of 49-year-old California fire Capt. Rebecca Marodi on Monday by blaming Trump and his MAGA supporters, only to learn on Thursday that the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, according to KNSD in San Diego, has named 53-year-old Yolanda Olejniczak, Marodi’s lesbian partner, as the suspect allegedly responsible for the fire captain’s violent death.

Last month, of course, devastating wildfires ravaged the Los Angeles area.

In the midst of the ongoing devastation, many conservatives and others with a modicum of common sense wondered if the city’s fire departments had shown too much interest in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion at the expense of actual competence — a fair speculation given DEI policies’ intrinsic hostility to merit and in light of the city’s catastrophically inept response to the fires.

Trump, too, like all sensible people, has often expressed a preference for competence over DEI-based virtue-signaling. And he criticized California officials for their failures both before and since the wildfires began.

Apparently, for some Trump-hating X users, that was enough to blame Marodi’s death on the president.

“Trump riled up his MAGA cult,” one user wrote.

“Now, they are a murderous cult!!!” another user wrote, adding that Trump “called Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, a DEI hire, telling his rabid cult supporters that she was to blame for the California wildfires — now she’s been viciously murdered in her own home. Trump needs to be held accountable.”

Trump riled up his MAGA cult against California fire captain calling her “DEI hire” — now she’s been viciously murdered in her own home. Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi was found with multiple stab wounds that police say indicates a desperate fight for survival. She served 30 years… pic.twitter.com/1K1yHb1oWw — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) February 20, 2025

Now, they are a murderous cult!!! Trump called Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, a DEI hire, telling his rabid cult supporters that she was to blame for the California wildfires — now she’s been viciously murdered in her own home. Trump needs to be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/XDA6EEusjc — Paul B Larsen (@pblarsen) February 20, 2025

Others blamed Marodi’s death on Republicans in general. One user named not only Trump but Vice President J.D. Vance and X owner Elon Musk.

😭Rebecca Marodi’s horrendous murder is on Trump and Republicans for fueling this vial hatred everywhere they turn, with every breath, they take. https://t.co/l4bs6DT7bT — JeanieByTheSea (@JeanieByTheSea) February 20, 2025

Donald Trump, your actions (and words) have real world consequences. Rebecca Marodi’s blood is on Trump, Vance, Musk, and all of MAGA’s hands. May she rest in peace. 🙏 https://t.co/MfvGrJQXyN — Tony (tonyforus.bsky.social) (@TonyForUS28) February 20, 2025

As usual, the Trump haters merely exposed their own bigotry.

According to KTLA in Los Angeles, Marodi’s fatal stabbing occurred in her home in Ramona, California.

Ramona, northeast of San Diego, lies more than 120 miles from Los Angeles.

That, of course, does not necessarily mean that Marodi never worked in a Los Angeles-area fire department. Nor does it necessarily mean that she played no role in fighting last month’s wildfires.

However, Trump never mentioned Marodi by name. And why would he? After all, a Ramona resident hardly qualifies as a Los Angeles city leader who botched the fire response.

Nope. Marodi’s a fire captain of San Diego, a town which is *150 miles* from LA. That she drove 2 hours north to join the ~7500 people who fought the LA fires doesn’t make her one of the people *in charge* there; Trump never mentioned her. https://t.co/OXhhdwOjiJ — Glen Raphael (@glenraphael) February 20, 2025

Original post stated categorically that Trump called Captain Marodi a DEI hire. Completely false.

Original post then made a leap to link these non-existent remarks to her murder. That MAGA was the killer.

Meanwhile most people who are attacked in their homes know the killer. — RigelDog (@RaisingLesBars) February 20, 2025

In other words, those rabid Trump haters did more than prematurely attribute Marodi’s death to (imaginary) MAGA rage.

Ironically, the only way those sophisticated denizens of Toleranceville, USA, could link Marodi to Trump’s anti-DEI comments and policies was to treat all lesbian fire captains in southern California as interchangeable.

Did Marodi receive her promotion to fire captain due to DEI policies? If so, then by definition she qualified as a DEI hire. If not, then she acquired her position through merit.

Those deranged Trump haters, however, betrayed their own bigotry by assuming that DEI must explain why all lesbian fire captains ascended to their positions. How tolerant of them.

