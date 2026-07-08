TDS-Obsessed Stephen King Tries to Quote Jesus, Gets Painfully Fact-Checked Into Oblivion

Many regrettable horrors have emerged from the mind of author Stephen King.

At least this time his deranged thoughts produced an all-time great Community Note on the social media platform X.

On Monday, in response to credible rape allegations against Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner, King — an inveterate enemy of President Donald Trump — tried quoting Jesus to defend Platner, only to have X users expose the horror author’s profound Biblical illiteracy.

“Tell you what–if you knew the whole truth about everyone in the Senate and House of Reps, those chambers would be dead empty. Jesus said, ‘Let him without sin cast the first stone,'” King wrote.

Tell you what–if you knew the whole truth about everyone in the Senate and House of Reps, those chambers would be dead empty. Jesus said, “Let him without sin cast the first stone.” — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 6, 2026

To give King his due, his point about Congress as a den of sexual predators has plenty of merit.

Based on Stephen King’s behavior since Trump first won in 2016, would you ever buy one of his books? Yes No

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Still, one cannot excuse his implied conclusion that an epidemic of congressional lechery justifies him in continuing to support Platner.

Nor can one excuse him for his selective use of Jesus’ teachings, and X users did not.

“This is referring to Graham Platner, who has been accused of rape,” the Community Note read. “In John 8:7, the woman to be stoned to death was accused of adultery, not rape. It is understood to be a powerful statement against hypocrisy, not a free-pass for politicians to rape women.”

Indeed, the story of the woman caught in adultery always seems to trip up leftists like King. They know the injunction against casting stones, but they ignore the conclusion: “Go, and from now on sin no more.” (John 8:1-11)

Much like the authors of the Community Note, X users had a field day in King’s comments section.

“Love thy Nazi rapist.” ~ Jesus — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 6, 2026

“Everyone rapes people so it’s fine” is a heck of a take — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) July 7, 2026

You’ve cast so many stones Mr. King. I can’t believe your mansion is still standing. It’s good for you that ya don’t live in a glass house, otherwise, you’d be homeless you absolute freak! — NukeTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) July 7, 2026

Remarkably, the response to his asinine post appears to have humbled the leftist author.

“Not defending Grah, Platner,” King meekly wrote Tuesday on X. “If he committed rape, he should bow out. Just making a comparison.”

Not defending Grah, Platner. If he committed rape, he should bow out. Just making a comparison. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 7, 2026

Just making a comparison? To what end? If you have credible rape allegations against a sitting member of Congress, then by all means reveal them. Otherwise, the “everyone does it” argument does not fly, especially from someone who has cast so many stones at the president.

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