As TDSers Continue to Hate All Elon Projects, SpaceX Pres Pledges Stock Donation to Trump Accounts for Poor Kids

Some apparent Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers could not help but cast stones after SpaceX CEO Gwynne Shotwell announced that she and her husband would be donating their shares in the company to Trump Accounts.

The accounts were authorized by a provision in last summer’s “Big Beautiful Bill” that allows $1,000 in seed money for every American born between 2025 and 2028 for the benefit of the child when he or she reaches adulthood.

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that over 6 million children had accounts opened for them, which were funded this week.

FOR THE FIRST TIME FROM THE OVAL: President Donald J. Trump rings the NYSE and Nasdaq opening bell to officially launch https://t.co/ku4KsB1uyD! Investing in America’s next generation! 💰🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Dp9u96cPlR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 6, 2026

Children under 18 but born before 2025 are also eligible for Trump Accounts, but will not receive the $1,000 seed money from the federal government. However, business leaders like Shotwell are stepping up to fund those accounts.

“My husband and I are honored and thrilled to participate in the Invest America program and gift a share of our SpaceX stock to a Trump Account for each of more than two million children across our great nation,” she posted Monday on social media.

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“Every American child under 18 can benefit from having a Trump Account, but our gift specifically goes to the Accounts of children (ages 11-17) that live in areas with lower average household incomes with a bit more emphasis for those that live near our central Texas home,” Shotwell added.

My husband and I are honored and thrilled to participate in the Invest America program and gift a share of our SpaceX stock to a Trump Account for each of more than two million children across our great nation. Every American child under 18 can benefit from having a Trump… https://t.co/M6UJQ26Y6N — Gwynne Shotwell (@Gwynne_Shotwell) July 6, 2026

CNBC reported the gift of stock is valued at approximately $2.4 billion.

While most of the responses on social media were positive, of course there were some TDS sufferers.

One responded to the act of extreme generosity, posting on X, “Trump will rob this account for personal gain as he has done throughout his life. Why do you fall for this grifter and fraud???”

Another wrote, “I love all the qualifiers. How about all American children get this, not just a select few? There are plenty of middle-class families who would love a jump start for their own children, but doing the right thing never gets rewarded in this system.”

But California venture capitalist Mike Solana wrote in a separate post, “The trump accounts are not just an extremely cool ‘nice to have,’ but potentially the answer to the boomer’s social security ponzi. I really hope democrats can abandon the TDS for however long it takes to educate their true believers about this opportunity.”

the trump accounts are not just an extremely cool ‘nice to have,’ but potentially the answer to the boomer’s social security ponzi. I really hope democrats can abandon the TDS for however long it takes to educate their true believers about this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/gLLDVmj3gP — Mike Solana (@micsolana) July 6, 2026

In December, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, and his wife Susan announced that they would be contributing $6.25 billion to the Trump Accounts of 25 million children.

“Through our charitable funds, we are thrilled to be contributing $6.25 billion to seed 25 million additional accounts with $250 each,” they said. “These deposits will reach the accounts of most children age 10 and under who were born prior to the qualifying date for the federal newborn contribution.”

Similarly, Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner, one of the top proponents of the accounts, posted July 4 on X, “Starting today, on the 250th birthday of our country, millions of children will now benefit from a new & powerful American birthright — a privately owned investment account from birth. Every child a shareholder in the great American economy!”

Business Insider reported that he pledged $250 per child for all qualifying children under the age of 5 in Indiana.

Brad Gerstner: “If you start with $1,000 and it’s matched at birth and you save… $10 a week. It’s $50,000 at age 18… $200,000 at age 30… And it’s $1,000,000 at age 55.” pic.twitter.com/6DZCe43F36 — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) July 8, 2026

In Connecticut, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio and his wife Barbara are “planning to contribute $250 to the Trump Accounts of about 300,000 children across the state,” the news outlet also noted.

“The contributions will be initially targeted toward children under the age of 10 who live in a ZIP code where the median income is less than $150,000,” Business Insider said.

Besides these gifts from business leaders, the accounts “will be open for additional private contributions each year from family, friends, parents, employers, churches, private foundations, and more,” Trump pointed out in July 2025.

Each child’s account can take up to $5,000 in additional contributions each year, including up to $2,500 on a tax-free basis by a parent’s employer.

CNN’s business reporter David Goldman noted on Monday, “If you do max out your contributions, you’re talking about some really serious money — about a quarter million dollars by the time your child is 18.”

CNN with a breakdown of @TrumpAccounts: “If you do max out your contributions, you’re talking about some REALLY SERIOUS MONEY—about a QUARTER MILLION DOLLARS by the time your child is 18.” pic.twitter.com/4velN6E5ur — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 6, 2026

After the child reaches 18, the money can be used for college tuition or other schooling, a down payment on a home, seed money to start a business, or retirement savings, among other things.

Well done, Gwynne Shotwell and the others who are stepping up to give the next generation a leg up at fulfilling the American dream.

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