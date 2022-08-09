Tea Party Patriots Action Calls for Impeachment of Biden Over Trump Raid: We're Not a Banana Republic

Tea Party Patriots Action called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden on Monday after FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida, home of former President Donald Trump.

Jenny Beth Martin, honorary chairman of Tea Party Patriots Action, said in a statement on Monday, “Joe Biden must be impeached. The raid on President Trump’s home should have never happened. It is beyond wrong.”

Joe Biden must be impeached. The raid on President Trump’s home should have never happened. It is beyond wrong. It is obviously part of the ongoing witch hunt that began before President Trump ever took office, and which continues to this day. — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) August 9, 2022



“It is obviously part of the ongoing witch hunt that began before President Trump ever took office, and which continues to this day,” she added.

Martin noted that the Internal Revenue Service under President Barack Obama, with Biden as vice president, targeted conservative political groups that opposed the administration’s policies.

“Now President Biden’s FBI and [Department of Justice] have continued the tradition of politicizing federal agencies and have upped the ante by attacking a former president,” Martin said.

We are supposed to be a constitutional republic not a banana republic. This madness must be stopped. — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) August 9, 2022



“We are supposed to be a constitutional republic not a banana republic,” she continued. “This madness must be stopped.”

Martin called for a record turnout in November.

“We must elect a Congress that will use its constitutional oversight and power of the purse to rein in an out-of-control executive and return power to the people,” Martin concluded.

Trump posted on TruthSocial on Monday, “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he continued.

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections,” Trump wrote.

Polling consistently shows Trump defeating Biden if they are their respective party’s nominees in 2024.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls has the 45th president with a 3-percentage point lead over the current occupant of the White House.

Liberal Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz argued in a Tuesday opinion piece in The Hill that if the DOJ wanted documents from Trump, prosecutors should have made the case to a grand jury to obtain a subpoena specifying the materials to be seized.

“Instead, the FBI apparently seized everything in view and will sort the documents and other material without a court’s deciding which ones are appropriately subject to Justice Department seizure,” Dershowitz wrote.



“Defenders of the raid argue that the search warrant was issued by a judge,” he added. “Yet every criminal defense lawyer knows that search warrants are issued routinely and less critically than candy is distributed on Halloween; judges rarely exercise real discretion or real supervision.

“It may be different when a president’s home is the object of the search, but only time will tell whether that was the case here.”

Dershowitz pointed out that no such raids were conducted on Hillary Clinton’s or former Clinton administration national security adviser Sandy Berger’s homes when they were accused of mishandling classified documents.

“It is true that a president or former president is not above the law — but neither should he or she be below the law. Precedents established in relation to Democrats must be equally applied to Republicans. On the face of it, this standard has not been met here,” he wrote.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton told Fox News on Tuesday, “In my view, this is a raid that will go down in infamy. The Biden administration has crossed the Rubicon in terms of attacking President Trump and their political opponents by misusing law enforcement.”

Judicial Watch President @TomFitton joins @FoxNews to discuss the FBI’s raid on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. pic.twitter.com/HIUvDojXW0 — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) August 9, 2022

“I tell you the FBI and the Justice Department can’t be trusted and should be thoroughly reformed, and frankly, as far as I’m concerned, I don’t think they’re redeemable at this point.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

