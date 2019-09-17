SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Teacher Allegedly Told High School Students Mike Pence Should Be 'Shot in the Head': Sheriff

×
By Benjamin Arie
Published September 17, 2019 at 7:32am
Print

Ah, liberal tolerance. Voices on the left frequently — and smugly — act as if they are the kind and considerate ones, while anyone to the right of Sen. Bernie Sanders is a hateful bigot.

But over and over again, it turns out liberals are far less tolerant than they say. That hypocrisy was on full display in North Carolina recently when a public school teacher allegedly shocked students by declaring that Vice President Mike Pence should be assassinated.

According to WJZY in Charlotte, a female teacher at Cuthbertson High School in Union County is now under investigation after she made threatening statements about Pence in front of a classroom of students. The disturbing comments apparently involved the vice president being “shot in the head.”

To make matters worse, Pence was actually in the area at the time, campaigning for Republican congressional candidate Dan Bishop, who ended up winning a much-watched special election in the state.

Although the teacher’s name has not yet been released, she is under scrutiny by both the local sheriff and the Secret Service. The school teacher has also been placed on administrative leave following the incident.

TRENDING: 21 Years After Phil Hartman’s Murder at Hands of Wife, Comedian’s Brother-in-Law Breaks Silence

“This is the Vice President of the United States. He’s an elected official,” local parent of two students Firas Obeid told WJZY. He expressed frustration with the teacher’s behavior, even though he isn’t much of a Pence supporter himself.

“Affiliation to a specific party does not entitle us to make statement like that to anyone,” Obeid said.

Another parent of a student who recently graduated from the school expressed similar outrage.

Is hateful political rhetoric getting worse?

“Especially as a teacher, you can’t justify saying that, especially to a group of kids,” Theresa Grovanz told WSOC-TV.

Allison Powers, the chair of the county GOP, echoed those feelings.

“You should not be bringing in those type of viewpoints to your job,” she said. “To just wish that kind of violence on anybody is just way out of bounds.”

For its part, the school said that the incident would not be ignored.

“Union County Public Schools is taking the alleged inappropriate comments made by a Cuthbertson High School teacher very seriously. Upon learning about the alleged comments, the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave last week and there is an ongoing investigation into this matter,” a statement from the administration said.

RELATED: AOC Falsely Claims DC Was 1st US Territory To Abolish Slavery. She's Off by 75 Years & Hundreds of Miles

The Secret Service is aware of the reported comments made by the teacher. In addition, this is a personnel matter and information related to the investigation is protected by law.”

It should go without saying that the teacher’s comments, if as violent as reported, are extremely disturbing from anyone, let alone a school employee who is trusted to influence kids. This is even more alarming considering recent mass shootings and calls for civility by many sides.

Despite all the talk from the left about tolerating differences and embracing diversity, it seems some liberals would rather do the exact opposite.

This kind of vileness directed at others over political opinions must stop — and it needs to be called out and condemned when it happens.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Benjamin Arie
Benjamin Arie is an independent journalist and writer. He has personally covered everything ranging from local crime to the U.S. president as a reporter in Michigan, before focusing on national politics. Ben frequently travels to Latin America and has spent years living in Mexico. Follow Benjamin on Facebook
Benjamin Arie has been a political junkie since the hotly contested 2000 election. Ben settled on journalism after realizing he could get paid to rant. He cut his teeth on car accidents and house fires as a small-town reporter in Michigan before becoming a full-time political writer.
Birthplace
Michigan
Education
Florida State University
Location
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Science/Tech







Watch This Gun-Toting Mom Tell Beto Off for Gun Control Remarks During His Own Campaign Event
Woman Whose Parents Died in Mass Shooting Blasts Gun Control in Congressional Hearing
Trump Is Keeping Promise as BP Commissioner Says 'Catch & Release' Ending at SW Border Within Weeks
Rob Schneider Levels SNL Officials for Firing Up-and-Coming Comedian Over Bad Joke
Teacher Allegedly Told High School Students Mike Pence Should Be 'Shot in the Head': Sheriff
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×