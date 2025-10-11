Share
Teacher Arrested After She Allegedly Added Student on Snapchat, Called Him from Her Shower, and Tried to Meet Up

 By Jack Davis  October 11, 2025 at 4:00am
A Kentucky woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to plan a sex date with a juvenile male.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office said that Krystal Sims, 30, of Cave City, who was a Barren County substitute teacher, is facing one count of procuring a minor by electronic means, according to WBKO-TV.

A Barren County Sheriff’s deputy said he was told by a juvenile that he met Sims while she was a substitute teacher in his class.


The student said Sims accepted a friend request the student sent her on Snapchat.

On Aug. 22, the student and Sims began talking about hooking up in Cave City to have sex, the deputy wrote in a citation.

A detective said that the student played a recording of that call for him, according to People.

“A female is heard on the call asking if the juvenile is coming to meet with her when the call begins,” the detective wrote.

The student said a video call followed that was not recorded.

It is disturbing how many teachers have been caught in recent years using social media to try to entice chidlren.

“The juvenile stated that in the video call he was able to see her exposed breast as she was nude in the shower,” the detective wrote.

“I also learned there were others present when this call was made and they also stated they could see the above female’s breast in the call,” he wrote.

According to WBKO, Sims told deputies a different version of events.

She said that while she was a substitute teacher, several boys tried to connect with her on social media, but she did not accept any requests.

Sims admitted to being the female in the recorded call, but said her goal on arranging a meeting was to allow him to apologize for “the way he had acted in class,” the citation said.

Sims said the two never met and nothing physical ever took place.

Travis B. Lock, who is representing Sims, said she will plead not guilty to the charge, according to People.

“As with almost all matters that make their way into the criminal justice system, there is certainly much more information than that which has been reported at this juncture,” he said.

Sims was released from jail after posting $25,000 bond, according to WCLU-FM.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
