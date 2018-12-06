Teacher Arrested After Forcibly Chopping Student’s Hair

A California teacher was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after a video showed her chopping at least one student’s hair while belting out the national anthem.

Bail for science teacher Margaret Gieszinger, 52, was set at $100,000, the Visalia Times Delta reported Wednesday.

Police responded to the incident Wednesday at University Preparatory High School in Visalia, California.

“You’re not done!” the teacher said in a video as she motioned a male student to sit down. “Take a seat.”

She then sang a line from the anthem as she cut the student’s hair and threw a piece behind her, the video obtained by KFSN-TV in Fresno shows.

TRENDING: George W Bush Offers Lighthearted Gesture to Michelle Obama at His Father’s Funeral

Visalia teacher belts Star Spangled Banner while cutting student's hair in class Watch as frightened high schoolers run out of Margaret Gieszinger's chemistry class after she starts chasing after kids to cut their hair. This happened Wednesday morning at University Preparatory High School in Visalia. Students tell me this wasn't the first time Gieszinger had an apparent breakdown. More at 11 on ABC30 Action News Posted by Christina Fan ABC30 on Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Students were seen screaming and running away as the teacher had her hand lifted with what appeared to be scissors in her hands.

“All students are safe,” Principal Eric Thiessen said, according to the Times Delta.

Gieszinger was apparently having a breakdown, KFSN reporter Christina Fan posted on Facebook.

“She is usually all smiles and laughs,” student Lilli Gates said, according to the Times Delta. “This is not the Miss G we know and love.”

Problems began Monday, according to parent Sara Rocha. She said Gieszinger blamed students after a test went missing and the teacher allegedly made a student cry. Students told administrators but reportedly were told to go back to class.

“We have to take it seriously when (students) come to us,” Rocha said, the Delta reported. “We absolutely need to listen to kids. This breaks my heart.”

Gieszinger’s credentials were suspended twice, once in 2007 and another time in 2016, the Times Delta reported. The suspensions lasted two weeks each. It is unclear what the suspensions were for, the report said.

Visalia is nearly 190 miles north of Los Angeles and about 50 miles southeast of Fresno.

RELATED: Chicago School Board Sues DeVos After $4 Million Funding Withheld over Alleged Incompetence

The Tulare County Office of Education and University Preparatory High School did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.