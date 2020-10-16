A teacher was beheaded Friday in a suburb of Paris after championing free expression by showing caricatures of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad to his students, according to reports.

In the community of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, per the BBC, a man with a large knife attacked the teacher in the street and beheaded him.

The Daily Mail reported the alleged attacker at some point shouted “Allahu Akbar” around the time of the beheading.

Reports also said the man was armed with a handgun and might have been wearing an explosive vest.

The Mail reported the victim of the attack was a history teacher named Samuel P., while the attacker was somehow connected to one of the students.

Many details remain to be disclosed, but this is what had been reported as of early Friday afternoon:

• A person close to the events told the French outlet Le Parisien: “The victim had recently given a lesson to his students on freedom of expression and had shown the caricatures of Muhammad.”

• The alleged attacker was 18 years old and had ties to Chechnya. He was shot dead by police immediately following the beheading.

• Police are investigating the deadly incident as a terrorist attack.

The beheading is just the latest example of suspected Islamic terror in the country, which has made accepting immigrants from Muslim countries a priority.

Just last month, an 18-year-old Pakistani-born man attacked two innocent civilians with a meat cleaver outside the former office of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The man confessed to the attacks, telling authorities they were retribution for the magazine previously publishing cartoons of Muhammad, Reuters reported.

The Charlie Hebdo offices in 2015 were the site of a massacre over the publication’s printing of the cartoons.

In January 2015, assailants linked to al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula murdered 12 people inside the building and wounded 11 more during a mass shooting, The Guardian reported.

In November 2015, 129 people were murdered by terrorists at the Bataclan music venue and other locations in Paris in an attack organized and carried out by ISIS, according to ABC News.

The following year, a 31-year-old Tunisian national deliberately drove over people in the French city of Nice, killing 87 people and injuring more than 400 more, the BBC reported.

All of the attacks, including the beheading Friday, have one thing in common: The assailants held radical Islamist beliefs.

While such attacks are now rare here in the U.S., thanks in large part to President Donald Trump’s focus on curtailing the efforts of the Islamists, the same cannot be said for France and other European nations.

The issue fundamentally lies with well-meaning liberal policies that allow unchecked immigration from parts of the world where the most common ideologies are not compatible with Western values.

This is not about ethnicity; it is purely ideological.

Freedom of expression and radical Islam cannot coincide, and so cultural clashes are leaving scores of Europeans dead or maimed across the European Union and in Great Britain.

Free societies must give citizens the peace of mind that they can express themselves without fear of retribution or violence.

French leaders have failed their people by refusing to speak out loudly against the destructive Islamist ideologies that have left so many dead in the country.

President Emmanuel Macron has taken a more hardline stance against immigration than his predecessor, François Hollande, but he is still derelict in his duties to protect the French people.

There are presumably many more snakes in the henhouse.

The violent ideologies that forever changed so many lives over the last decade are still brewing in France.

For the citizens of the country hoping to lead lives of peace and free expression, the government’s continued refusal to recognize the patterns of these attacks is untenable.

This should be taken as a warning for the American people less than three weeks before the November election.

Democrats, like their socially liberal counterparts across much of Europe, are pushing policies that could leave your town looking like Conflans-Sainte-Honorine was on Friday.

They intend to scale back Trump administration programs intended to keep Americans safe.

If Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Senate Democratic candidates gain power in November, the country could again see attacks such as those in Orlando, Florida, and San Bernardino, California.

