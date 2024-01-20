A Florida teachers’ aide who was badly beaten by a 17-year-old student nearly a year ago wants her assailant to spend decades in prison for his crime.

Brendan Depa, an autistic 270-pound, 6-foot-6-inch man now 18 who was tried as an adult, confessed to beating Joan Naydich and pleaded “no contest” to the single felony charge of aggravated battery filed against him after beating the school paraprofessional after she recommended that his Nintendo Switch be confiscated, according to Unilad.

That charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Depa’s victim has been calling for the maximum sentence all along.

“He definitely needs to be in jail,” Naydich told the New York Post. “He needs to be in jail for what he did to me. I’m in my own jail of sorts every single day I wake up.”

Naydich said she had lost her income and all of her benefits since suffering five broken ribs and a concussion in the beating.

She still has issues with her vision and hearing, she told the outlet.

She also said that proponents of a lighter sentence for Depa have been exaggerating his disabilities.

“He’s not autistic like everybody believes he is,” Naydich said. “They are painting a picture of him that he’s not able to think for himself. He’s working on his GED in jail and he almost has it.

Should Depa face the maximum sentence allowed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1369 Votes) No: 1% (19 Votes)

“His mother has painted a picture of him that he’s incapable of putting socks on,” she said.

Leanne Depa, the attacker’s adoptive mother, didn’t blame Naydich but said the school district had to share some of the blame after it deviated from a treatment plan for her student that it had previously approved.

“This should never have been a criminal case,” she argued.

“I’m not blaming Joan,” she said. “In no way do I blame Joan for what happened. I blame the district. It’s a systemic problem. There is not enough funding and there’s a shortage of paraprofessionals.”

Video of the Feb. 21, 2023, incident at the Palm Coast, Florida, school showed Brendan Depa attacking Naydich and knocking her unconscious.

According to an affidavit, Depa hit Naydich in the back and on the back of the head about 15 times.

WARNING: Some viewers will find the following video disturbing.

Teacher confiscates student’s Nintendo Switch during class. Student then attacks her, kicking and punching her, leaving her unconscious. pic.twitter.com/SeDa7vp6k5 — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) February 24, 2023

Brendan Depa is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.