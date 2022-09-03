Share
Teacher Forced Into a Vehicle and Abducted While Jogging in Memphis; Phone Found Abandoned Nearby

 By Jack Davis  September 3, 2022 at 8:26am
A Tennessee woman was the apparent victim of an abduction Friday.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was running on Central Avenue in Memphis when she was approached by an unknown person, according to WREG-TV.

Initial reports said Fletcher was forced into a dark-colored SUV, which was later identified as a GMC Terrain, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

University police said a brief struggle took place, according to the Commercial Appeal.

Fletcher’s phone and water bottle were found in front of a house on Central Avenue, police said, according to WHBQ-TV.

Revealed: Detailed Property List from Mar-a-Lago Raid - FBI Took Almost 100 Empty Folders

“When we arrived on the scene we were handling possibly a missing person,” Memphis Police Major Karen Rudolph said, according to CNN.

“After further investigating we found video that did show a black SUV pull into the area across the street here where the victim was taken,” Rudolph said.

Images taken by a surveillance camera show Fletcher running past the University of Memphis wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts, according to a police alert.

As of Saturday morning, no communication had been received from Fletcher.

“We don’t know what’s going on, but everybody is desperately looking for her and the police here are on it. You can see there is a lot of activity, so if you know anything or saw anything early this morning, we just ask that you come forward,” Hart Robinson, a friend of Fletcher, said, according to WREG-TV.

Huge Break in Eliza Fletcher Case as Police Locate the Vehicle and Make an Arrest

The FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined the search Friday.

Fletcher’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads police to whoever took Fletcher.

Fletcher, who is married with two children, is a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, according to the Commercial Appeal.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, described by the Commercial Appeal as a philanthropist and businessman. WREG said she is also what it described as a “close relative” of a federal judge who was not named.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
