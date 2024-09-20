Share
News

Teacher May Lose His Certificate After Controversial Trump Photo Resurfaces

 By Jack Davis  September 20, 2024 at 7:00am
Share

An old social media post has come back to haunt an Oklahoma teacher who is now at the center of a state investigation that could end his teaching career.

A 2019 Instagram post from Edmond Memorial High School’s, Regan Killackey showed he and his children at a costume store.

The image featured a mask resembling former President Donald Trump.

One child held a plastic sword to the throat of the child wearing the Trump mask while Killackey supplied a grimace for the camera, according to KFOR-TV.

Another child was shown behind the mask bringing his plastic knife down upon the mask’s head.

Trending:
Watch: CNN Host Forced to Call Out Kamala Harris Live on Air, Fact-Checks Her in Front of Chaotic Panel

Oklahoma Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters was not amused.

“There is never a time that threatening a former president is appropriate. We will not tolerate it in Oklahoma schools,” Walters posted on X in July after the first assassination attempt against Trump.

“Nobody will be allowed to teach in the state of Oklahoma if they advocate the assassination of President Trump or any elected official,” Walters said at a meeting of the state Board of Education on July 31 when the investigation into Killackey was launched, according to KOTV-TV.

“We had images of knives being held to President Trump’s throat,” Walters said, saying the fact that it was an old photo did not alter his feelings about it.

Are you voting for Trump?

“We cannot allow these individuals to continue to teach in the state of Oklahoma,” said Walters.

Killackey said there was no reason for him to be on the hot seat.

“Well number one, I was shocked,” Killackey said.

Related:
Shock Turn in Case of Teen Charged of Stabbing Death of Mom in Florida - He Was Once Accused of Killing Dad, But Had All Charges Dropped

“And number two, I thought it was some sort of mistake or some prank or something like that. Um, I didn’t because my entire career has been in the state of Oklahoma and I’ve been teaching for 21 years. I have been fortunate and blessed to have this career,” he said.

Killackey is among several parties who have sued the state over HB 1775, a law that bans teaching Critical Race Theory in Oklahoma schools, according to the Oklahoman.

Killackey had told Education Week that not being able to teach Critical Race Theory “upsets me.”

“Because … I want to talk about these things openly and honestly with all of my students, and they need to be talked about openly and honestly,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reportedly Placed on Suicide Watch, Sparking Epstein Comparisons
Teacher May Lose His Certificate After Controversial Trump Photo Resurfaces
Kentucky Judge Allegedly Shot Dead in His Chambers By Sheriff After Heated Argument
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson Will Remain in the Race, Fights Back Against Bombshell Allegations in New Development
Teen Seen Calmly Texting Stepdad After Allegedly Gunning Down Her Own Mom in Horrifying Scene
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation